Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Meaney-Gerber

By Staff Reports
Shelby Reporter
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngenette Meaney and Matthew Gerber, both of Charlottesville, Virginia, are pleased to announce their marriage. The bride is the daughter of Angenette and Robert Meaney of Old Greenwich, Connecticut. She is the granddaughter of the late Jane and Robert Duffy and the late Helen and Thomas Meaney. She is a...

www.shelbycountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn University#Greenwich#New York City#Birmingham#St Paul S School#Chelsea High School#Covid Express Lane#Flat Neck Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Relationships
Related
Florida Statefox13news.com

Meet Zane! Florida infant wins 2021 Gerber Baby contest

WINTER PARK, Fla. - There's a new Gerber baby in town – and he's from Central Florida!. Little Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, has been crowned as the official 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, the company announced on Monday. The 4 ½ month-old cutie now takes the honorary role as Gerber's Chief Growing Officer for the year.
Winter Park, FL995qyk.com

New Gerber Baby Is From Winter Park, Florida

The new Gerber Baby is from Winter Park, Florida! Congrats to Zane, He is the newest face of Gerber. Gerber announced the winner of its 11th annual photo search – crowning Zane Kahin of Winter Park, Florida as its 2021 Gerber “spokesbaby”. Mom, Erin Kahin is a breast cancer survivor...
Florida StateRegister Citizen

Florida baby picked as Gerber spokesbaby;' wins $25,000

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A four-month-old baby boy from Florida is the new “spokesbaby" for the Gerber baby food company. Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, was chosen for the role, and given the title of Chief Growing Officer, after winning a baby photo contest sponsored by Gerber Products Company.
Cherry Hill, NJwbrc.com

Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WCBS) - A New Jersey couple came home to find someone had broken into their condo and cleaned it. It turned out a man looking to clean his friend’s place had simply entered the wrong house. Louis Angelino III works a nine-to-five job but cleans friends’ houses...
Businessbizjournals

Sam Agusti-Nuernberger

Magnetize, a full-service marketing agency with offices in St Louis and Chicago, is pleased to welcome Sam Agusti-Nuernberger as Digital Strategy Director. In her new role, Nuernberger will be the architect for building strategies that help clients get to know their audiences and uniquely position and differentiate their brands to capture attention and inspire action. Nuernberger holds a master’s degree from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from University of Kansas.
Entertainmentaiabaltimore.org

150th Spotlight: Kathleen Starghill-Sherrill, AIA, NOMA, NCARB, LEED AP

Barbara Wilks, FASLA, FAIA received her B.Arch from Cornell University in 1974.. During her time at Cornell, Wilks became acquainted with Diane Cho, AIA and David Benn, AIA. Enticed by the allure of $1 rowhomes, part of Baltimore’s revitalization efforts, Wilks relocated to Baltimore with Cho and Benn following. The three of them would go on to form Cho, Wilks & Benn (now part of Quinn Evans) in 1978. With Cho, Wilks & Benn, Wilks worked on many award-winning projects in Baltimore including the Bryn Mawr School, the Central Corridor Light Rail, and Camden Station. In 1983, Wilks became the first female president of AIA Baltimore and served until 1984. Wilks went back to school to receive her Masters of Landscape Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania in 1993. In 1999, Wilks left Cho, Wilks & Benn to form her own multi-disciplinary firm in New York City, W Architecture and Landscape Architecture. W Architecture and Landscape Architecture has won various awards from AIA and ASLA at both the local and national levels. Wilks became a Fellow of the AIA in 1999 and a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects in 2010.
Sewickley, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Heritage Valley Welcomes OB/GYN Wenjun Zong, M.D., Ph.D.

(Photo Courtesy of Heritage Valley Health System) Moon Township, PA, (July 13, 2021) – Heritage Valley OB/GYN Associates of Sewickley welcomes Wenjun Zong, M.D., Ph.D. to the practice. He joins Rebecca Welch, M.D., FACOG and Tara Degnan, PA-C at OB/GYN Associates of Sewickley, which is located on the first floor of Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital, 720 Blackburn Road, Sewickley, PA.
Relationshipswarm1069.com

New Face of Gerber

This giggly, 4½-month-old miracle child is the newest face of Gerber. The winner of Gerber’s 11th annual photo search, crowning Zane Kahin of Winter Park, Florida,. Zane was selected for his “cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile. that can light up any room.” He’ll also serve in the honorary...
Florida Statefox10phoenix.com

Meet Zane! Florida infant wins 2021 Gerber Baby contest

WINTER PARK, Fla. - There's a new Gerber baby in town – and he's from Central Florida!. Little Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, has been crowned as the official 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, the company announced on Monday. The 4 ½ month-old cutie now takes the honorary role as Gerber's Chief Growing Officer for the year.
Florida StateSFGate

Florida baby picked as Gerber spokesbaby;' wins $25,000

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A four-month-old baby boy from Florida is the new “spokesbaby" for the Gerber baby food company. Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, was chosen for the role, and given the title of Chief Growing Officer, after winning a baby photo contest sponsored by Gerber Products Company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy