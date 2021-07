Until August 23, eligible Amex Cardmembers can earn up to $50 in credits when they make qualifying purchases at participating small businesses. TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is excited to announce the launch of its 2021 Shop Small campaign, as part of the company's $100 million investment1 globally to help drive spending at small businesses with incentives for Cardmembers to get behind their local favourites. This campaign builds off a commitment to encourage Canadian Cardmembers to support local businesses as they continue to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.