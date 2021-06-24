5 tips for building your baby's first wardrobe

Bigger doesn’t always mean better, but when it comes to my beauty sizes, the cliche rings true. Recently, I went shampoo my hair with my holy grail purple shampoo only to find that there was less than a drop left in the bottle (I only wash my hair once a week, so it’s easy for these things to go unnoticed). With no replacement handy, I did my best to add water to the bottle and hope for the best, but I also promised myself that’d I’d buy the jumbo-size next time — if you’re loyal to a product, it only makes sense, am I right? In fact, super-sized beauty products are on the rise, largely due to the fact that you often get more bang for your buck when you with the larger size.