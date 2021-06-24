Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Blumhouse TV, ITV America Ink Exclusive Deal for Unscripted Programming

By Elaine Low
Middletown Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlumhouse Television and ITV America have struck an exclusive, multiyear deal for unscripted television, through which Blumhouse will create a new slate of projects in its signature style. A dedicated Blumhouse team will work with ITV America to “bring the loudest, most intense and unexpected genre, paranormal reality and suspense-driven...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Blum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blumhouse Television#Itv#Unscripted#Blumhouse Tv#Itv America#Itv Entertainment#Leftfield Pictures#Sirens Media#Thinkfactory Media#The Premier Mission Group#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Serieshorrornews.net

RELENTLESS, Tune In! Episode 5 Streams -True Crime Docuseries On discovery+

SHE STARTED THE SEARCH FOR A MISSING WOMAN, AND NOW SHE CANNOT STOP. FOLLOW A FILMMAKER’S OBSESSIVE JOURNEY TO FIND THE TRUTH IN THIS NEW SERIES. A Limited True Crime Six-Part Docuseries From Blumhouse Television and Stick Figure Entertainment. The first four episodes of RELENTLESS are now streaming exclusively on...
MoviesNewsTimes

Sony Pictures Television Inks Movie Slate Deal With Turkish Pay TV Sinema TV

Sony Pictures Television has announced a first-run feature film slate deal with Turkish pay TV operator Sinema TV that expands the two companies’ existing library content deal. Under this new agreement, Sinema TV will now get first pay-TV window rights to fresh Sony Pictures theatrical titles such as “Venom: Let...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Blumhouse Productions

Blumhouse Sues ‘Boss Level’ Producers, Hulu Over Recutting Deal. Blumhouse Productions says it was “swindled” by the producers of Boss Level after it was brought in to recut and salvage the film because the initial version failed to sell. Boss Level…. Discovery+ Orders True-Crime Series From Blumhouse Television (Exclusive) Discovery+...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Disney Leads All Combined Nominations as HBO (Thanks to HBO Max) Tops Netflix

The TV Academy, in a shift, is now grouping the tallies by corporate parent, as WarnerMedia has a combined 138, with HBO and HBO Max grouped together. Following a year unlike any other in which the novel coronavirus upended TV production and radically changed executive structures at nearly every major media conglomerate, the Emmys, too, are shifting the way it tallies the nominations. In a first, the TV Academy is now grouping nominations by corporate ownership, with Disney coming out on top of all the conglomerates with 146 total nominations for its various platforms.
Marketsallaccess.com

Megyn Kelly Inks Exclusive Deal With SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM has signed a deal bringing MEGYN KELLY to the company. KELLY will host THE MEGYN KELLY SHOW, a live, weekday radio show starting SEPTEMBER 7. It's a multi-platform deal that includes the radio show becoming available to KELLY's podcast listeners after premiering on SIRIUSXM. THE MEGAN KELLY SHOW will...
Businessinsideradio.com

Amazon Inks Licensing Deal For ‘SmartLess’ Giving It A One Week Exclusive Window.

Amazon is signaling it aims to be a serious player in the podcast industry. The tech giant has signed an exclusive licensing deal for the celebrity chat show SmartLess, hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. Beginning Aug. 1, new episodes of SmartLess will be released on the Amazon Music and Wondery+ apps one week before they are more widely available on other apps. Amazon will also get a first-look at any new podcasts created by the actors.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Television Group Leads Studios in Emmy Nominations with 79

It was a banner Tuesday morning for Warner Bros. Television Group, which led Hollywood’s TV studios with 79 Emmy nominations. Warner Bros. Television Group was responsible for several of the most high-profile and critically acclaimed television shows of the last year, including “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+’s breakout comedy series, as well as HBO’s recently canceled “Lovecraft Country,” both of which premiered their freshman seasons in 2020. “Ted Lasso,” which received 20 Emmy nominations, has since become one of the most critically well-received originals on Apple TV+; its sophomore season is slated to premiere July 23 and a third season has already been ordered. The 18 Emmy nominations for “Lovecraft Country” may prove bittersweet to fans, given that HBO axed the show on July 3. “Lovecraft Country” stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett reacted to the show’s 18 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, with the former stating that “our journey continues.”
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: What is Pray Away on Netflix about? – Netflix News

Netflix is home to riveting documentaries that leave our minds perplexed but well-informed about various topics and phenomena that we may not have known about before. Earlier this month, We The People was released, and it was a light-hearted series about the laws and rights that we have in place today and the path that it took to make these regulations a reality. Among these mentioned historic movements was the Gay Rights Movement that was one of the most impactful moments in history, and we get to take a deeper dive into the ongoing movement with this upcoming documentary.
MoviesComicBook

Universal Inks Exclusive Streaming Deal With Peacock, Includes Jurassic World and Minions

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has inked a brand new streaming deal that will see all of its new theatrical releases heading to the Peacock streaming service within just four months of their debuts in theaters. Starting in 2022, all films released by Universal will be available to stream on Peacock after their theatrical run. This includes the likes of Jurassic World: Dominion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Powerhouse Animation Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

Titmouse and now count Powerhouse Animation as part of first-look deals for Netflix to ink in the hopes of procuring more adult animation in the vein of impressive titles like Seis Manos, Castlevania, and more. Powerhouse has other adult animation titles on tap including Skull Island, Tomb Raider, Masters of the Universe: Revelation and the Castlevania sequel series.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...
TV & VideosComplex

Viral Footage Shows ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Having Tantrum After Lashing Out at Black Woman

Another day, another Karen. Indeed, mere weeks after a trailer for a Karen horror film was released, reality has birthed another example of a so-called “Karen” in action. This time, the footage comes from a Victoria’s Secret location in New Jersey, where Ijeoma Ukenta was shopping when a woman who has since been identified in multiple reports as Abigail Elphick allegedly attempted to strike her. In fact, in the first clip that has since gone viral on Twitter, this particular Karen is seen striking at the camera before immediately shifting her behavior.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Megan Fox looks unworldly in her latest stunning selfie

Ever since Megan Fox entered our lives thanks to Transformers, we've always associated the actress with a more edgy, 'rock chick' style. We can almost guarantee that you've had a picture of her denim shorts and checked shirt pinned to your outfit inspiration board for years. In recent months however...
YogaHello Magazine

Shania Twain looks incredibly youthful in skin-tight jeans in waterfront photo

Shania Twain delighted fans over the weekend after taking a trip down memory lane on social media. The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share some incredible throwback photos of herself sailing on a boat on the water. The mother-of-one looked stylish dressed in a pink shirt teamed with jeans...
New Orleans, LATV Fanatic

Former NCIS Star Wanted for Kidnapping

According to reports, Zoe McLellan, a former star on NCIS: New Orleans, is wanted for kidnapping. The Sun reports that McLellan vanished with her son amid a custody battle with her ex-husband. Jean-Pierre Guy Gillian claims McLellan disappeared with their son, Sebastian, and he hasn't seen her since April 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy