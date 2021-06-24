Blumhouse TV, ITV America Ink Exclusive Deal for Unscripted Programming

Netflix is home to riveting documentaries that leave our minds perplexed but well-informed about various topics and phenomena that we may not have known about before. Earlier this month, We The People was released, and it was a light-hearted series about the laws and rights that we have in place today and the path that it took to make these regulations a reality. Among these mentioned historic movements was the Gay Rights Movement that was one of the most impactful moments in history, and we get to take a deeper dive into the ongoing movement with this upcoming documentary.