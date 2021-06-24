Cancel
Rayne kids to be ticketed, but for the right reason

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAYNE - Rayne Police officers will be on high alert this summer and on the lookout for kids -- but not for what you think. The kids that Police officers will be looking for are those going the extra mile and “getting caught doing something right.”. Frozen Rayne SnoCones has...

RAYNE - Norris Guidry was the first youngster to receive a “Caught You” ticket for his efforts by the Rayne Police for his help to the Rayne community. Norris was “caught” cutting grass for elderly and disabled citizens -- sometimes he gets paid and other times he does it for free. He stated that he wants to “inspire other people to do good.” Frozen Rayne SnoCones has teamed up with the Rayne Police Department to find kids that are "caught doing something right." Their reward -- a sweet, cool treat. Congrats Norris and keep up the good work.
