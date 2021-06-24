Rayne kids to be ticketed, but for the right reason

RAYNE LIBRARY ON THE MOVE - Boxes are loaded and shelving units are coming down as renovations to the Rayne Library will soon be underway; therefore, the Rayne location will be closing its doors to the public on July 6, 2021. Because of this, the last Summer Reading story hour for the Rayne Library will take place on Thursday, July 1. In the meantime, Rayne library visitors can attend any of the other library locations throughout Acadia Parish for services and story hours. A temporary Rayne location for the Rayne Library is scheduled to open Monday, July 19, at 201 W. Branche Street in Rayne (the former RadioShack building). Keep a lookout for the library’s Facebook page, website and this newspaper for more information on the opening date at the temporary location, as well as progress updates on library renovations. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)