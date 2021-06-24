Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Upshaws' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first season of the multi-cam comedy debuted on the streamer in May. The new season will feature 16 half-hour episodes, an increase from 10 in the first season. “We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season,” said Regina Hicks, the show’s co-creator and co-showrunner. “And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Dennis
Person
Kim Fields
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Netflix Needs to Renew ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Already

In September 2020, Netflix premiered Julie and the Phantoms, a series about a girl who plays music with a band of ghosts. It’s a somewhat ridiculous premise that made for a fantastic series, which immediately attracted an extremely passionate fanbase. And rightly so. The cast, particularly star Madison Reyes, is absurdly talented. The writing is touching. And the musical numbers…well, I dare you to get them out of your head (and resist the temptation to cry during “Unsaid Emily.”)
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Good Omens Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Good Omens is not over at Amazon Prime. Over two years after the series debut, the streaming service has officially ordered a second season of the David Tennant and Michael Sheen fantasy drama. While the series was initially supposed to be a limited series, it performed well enough for Amazon...
TV Serieswomenandhollywood.com

“Made For Love” Renewed for Second Season at HBO Max

Hazel Green’s fight for freedom continues. HBO Max has renewed “Made For Love” for a second season. A press release announced the news and revealed that the critically acclaimed dark comedy ranks among the streamer’s top original half-hours since launching. Based on Alissa Nutting’s novel of the same name, “Made...
TV Seriescrossroadstoday.com

‘Evil’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

It may have been a year and a half between Seasons 1 and 2 — the finale aired in January 2020 — but fortunately, fans of Evil didn’t have to wait too long for good news about its future. Paramount+ has already renewed Michelle and Robert King’s psychological mystery for...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Anne With an E: why Netflix is ​​now more likely to renew the series

Anne With an E became one of viewers’ favorite series, but the streaming service Netflix decided to cancel it definitively. Fans made requests through social networks, but there was no response from the platform. Something just happened recently that can renew fans’ hope. After releasing three seasons, production was canceled...
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Rutherford Falls' Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

The comedy series is about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan also star. The series has received praise for the fact that it features a large number of Indigenous actors as well as several Indigenous writers, including series co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas.
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

HBO Renews ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ For Season Two

HBO’s late-night talk show series Pause With Sam Jay has been renewed for a second season. Season one debuted in May of this year. “I can’t express how excited I am to bring you all a second season of Pause. We learned so much during the first season and hope to take those lessons into this new chapter and deliver something even better,” said show co-creator, executive producer, writer Sam Jay. ” There are so many topics to explore and so much growth to be had. I can’t wait to dig in with the team and get to work! See y’all mofos soon!”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Way Up season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following its debut on Hulu this weekend, can you expect a This Way Up season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? As you would imagine, we have a few different things to talk through here. First things first, though, let’s go through what...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

‘Cursed’ Season 2 Release Date | Renewed or Cancelled?

Cursed is a Netflix fantasy drama web television series based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s illustrated YA novel of the same name. As children, both Wheeler and Miller were enthralled with Arthurian stories. Cursed is described as a prologue to the Arthurian tales, with Wheeler, Miller, and Fuentes explaining that their story follows legendary characters before they become legends. In fact, Wheeler teased that some people in Cursed will grow up to be famous Arthurian figures, but that they will be unrecognizable at first.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix TV Shows: Is The White Lotus on Netflix? – Netflix News

The White Lotus is a star-studded comedy-drama that many are interest in seeing, especially those who subscribe to Netflix. The six-episode satire comedy started airing episodes on July 11, 2021, and it’s not a surprise that many people wonder if the well-crafted endeavor is available to stream on Netflix. The show is written and directed by Mike White, takes place in a tropical resort setting and looks into the comings and goings of various employees and guests over the course of a week.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Diamond Lyons Went from Typical H-Town Teen to Netflix Star

Wonder what it would be like to have your life transformed overnight? Meet actor Diamond Lyons. Going from everyday teen to starring alongside Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields, may sound like something out of a TV show, but that’s the life Lyons has quickly grown used to since he was cast in Netflix’s popular sitcom The Upshaws.
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Solar Opposites Renewed For Season 4, Release Date!!

When it’s the Rick and Morty creators coming up with a show, excellence is what we could expect the least. And standing firm to all our expectations, Solar Opposites turned out to be extremely charming, hilarious, and surprisingly sincere. The 2 Seasons that have been released in 2020 and 2021 had reliably strong humor with the transitions from one plot to the next so swift, that it’s hard not to be won over by Solar Opposites’.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Hawthorne, CAHipHopDX.com

Inglewood Rapper Murdered On Instagram Live For Allegedly Dissing Nipsey Hussle Mural

Hawthorne, CA – Another rapper has reportedly been murdered in what has evolved into a consistent and disturbing trend over the past year. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has been identified as rapper Indian Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera), was shot multiple time while he was sitting in his vehicle at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne on Thursday afternoon (July 8).

Comments / 0

Community Policy