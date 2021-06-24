'The Upshaws' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
The first season of the multi-cam comedy debuted on the streamer in May. The new season will feature 16 half-hour episodes, an increase from 10 in the first season. “We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season,” said Regina Hicks, the show’s co-creator and co-showrunner. “And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”www.middletownpress.com
