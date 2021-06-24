Black Women Are The Blueprint: SZA, Yung Baby Tate & More Bring Back 90s Hairstyles

She may be a thoroughly modern woman, but nobody loves a good throwback hairstyle — and hair accessory — like Hailey Bieber. You’ve seen her channel ‘80s glitter rocker, ‘60s hippie-chic, and in several spot-on early aughts homages. She moves through each decade with the ease of a DeLorean owner but one decade, in particular, seems to truly suit her like no other: the ‘90s, in all of its beachy, supermodel-heavy glory. All summer, Bieber’s ‘90s-style claw clip and accompanying slicked-back bun have been her go-to for easy, chic styling, ideal for beach getaways — which makes sense, because she’s been on quite a few this year already.