Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Black Women Are The Blueprint: SZA, Yung Baby Tate & More Bring Back 90s Hairstyles

By Sammy Approved
Posted by 
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A viral tweet of supermodel Bella Hadid sporting a popular 90’s hairstyle circulated Twitter earlier this week, and it made us remember all of the Black women who started the trend to begin with. Fans remember similar trendy 90’s updos on the likes of Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle in B.A.P.S. Some of our mothers and aunties wore the same hairstyles from updos to popularized French rolls all throughout our childhoods. We have great news! Black women are bringing these styles back in a major way.

globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
128
Followers
925
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Sza
Person
Yung Baby Tate
Person
Halle Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Hairstyles#Fashion Runways#French#90#Bbq#Non Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
Related
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber Can’t Get Enough Of This '90s Hairstyle & Accessory

She may be a thoroughly modern woman, but nobody loves a good throwback hairstyle — and hair accessory — like Hailey Bieber. You’ve seen her channel ‘80s glitter rocker, ‘60s hippie-chic, and in several spot-on early aughts homages. She moves through each decade with the ease of a DeLorean owner but one decade, in particular, seems to truly suit her like no other: the ‘90s, in all of its beachy, supermodel-heavy glory. All summer, Bieber’s ‘90s-style claw clip and accompanying slicked-back bun have been her go-to for easy, chic styling, ideal for beach getaways — which makes sense, because she’s been on quite a few this year already.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Julianne Hough’s Baby-Blonde Highlights Are So ’90s

The blonde babylight is one of the fonder hair-color memories born out of the '90s. Ten to fifteen years ago, the super-fine stripes of white blonde were ubiquitous, with every 20-something from New York to L.A. bringing tear sheets of Jennifer Aniston or Mischa Barton to their colorist to replicate the "sparkly" blonde.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: FKA Twigs, Bella Hadid, and More

Between the creativity of couture week and beautiful displays of skin- and self-care, this week's best beauty Instagrams proved that aesthetics are the ultimate art form. Bella Hadid let followers know that her Parisian glam routine begins en route, while, at the Off White show, Candice Swanepoel exchanged her luminous beach goddess vibe for a sleek and contemporary makeup moment hued navy blue. The manicures at Iris Van Herpen—dreamed up by nail artist Eichi Matsunaga—were, essentially, wearable water, a cascade of fashioned droplets extending from each translucent talon.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Aoki Lee Simmons Made Her Runway Debut at Pyer Moss

The latest Pyer Moss show was an event filled with firsts. Founder Kerby-Jean Raymond made history as the first Black American designer invited to show as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week. But wasn’t the only one having a commendable first time. Harvard student (and now model) Aoki Lee Simmons also made her runway debut.
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Has a New Platinum Blonde Short Hairstyle with Bangs

Phaedra Parks has never demurred from a good hair color switch-up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has morphed from a honey-blonde beauty to a fiery redhead over the years, and she's even saluted Nicki Minaj with a sleek, jet-black curtain of hair. And in a recent Instagram share, the legal expert revealed yet another transformation for her tresses.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Zendaya Brings Short Shorts to the Space Jam Premiere

Who wears short shorts? Zendaya wears short shorts—and makes them look damn good. Last night in Los Angeles, the actor hit the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere wearing a fabulous ensemble by Moschino that was all about showing some leg. Moschino’s long-sleeve silk jacket and matching cut-off shorts, both...
TV Serieshotnewhiphop.com

"Love & Hip Hop: ATL" Season 10 Drops 5-Min Trailer With Renni Rucci, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000

All of the internet drama is about to be played out on the small screen now that Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is making a return to VH1. The show found itself on the outs for 2020, like several other series, but VH1 has shaped up another season to entertain fans. We've recently reported on Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's short-lived marriage coming to a close, and it seems viewers will receive a firsthand look at what went down behind the scenes.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
TravelNoire

Brown Skin Brunchin:The Club Bringing Black Women Together Over Food and Travel

Lillian Jackson and Melissa Mason have been besties since their days as second-graders at Blackwell Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia. When Jackson started relocating for work — first to Pennsylvania then to Las Vegas, Nevada — the two started thinking of ways to expand their circle of friends, so they wouldn’t feel isolated in their respective cities. They turned to an activity they had often enjoyed together, brunch.
Hip Hopthefocus.news

Who are Yung Baby Tate’s parents? Love and Hip Hop star's family explored

American rapper Yung Baby Tate, one of the newest faces on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, has made a splash in recent years, but it’s not for want of musical parents. Her mother and father, Dionne Farris and David Ryan Harris, were recording artists before their daughter was even born. So, who are Yung Baby Tate’s parents?
Hair CarePosted by
Glam.com

The Best Hairstyles For Women In Their 30s

Flattering hairstyles for 30 year old women: different lengths, layers, bangs, and more. If you’re thirty and flirty and in search of the best hairstyle to reflect that, you’ve come to the right place. Your hairstyle has the ability to express your signature style and what makes you unique — not to mention, it can make your busy lifestyle a little more effortless. As Amber Makupson, the founder of Meraki Organics, adds, some traditions even ascribe our strands with spiritual properties, like sensing surrounding energy and vibes. And who couldn’t use some more positive vibes in their thirties?

Comments / 0

Community Policy