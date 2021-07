There's no reason to miss out on prom this year. 2021's breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo is inviting fans worldwide to the SOUR Prom Concert Film, a special livestream event and "alternative prom experience" hosted exclusively on YouTube where she'll be performing select tracks from her recently-released debut album, "SOUR". Fans who show up to Olivia's official YouTube page early will even have the chance to watch a pre-show party with the hit singer-songwriter where she'll be answering questions from fans and sharing stories from the making of her new album. After the show, exclusive SOUR Prom merchandise will be released onto Olivia's official webstore.