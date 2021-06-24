Cancel
Sussex County, DE

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 6.3 1.7 0.6 Minor 25/10 AM 4.4 -0.2 0.4 None 25/10 PM 5.9 1.2 0.2 None 26/11 AM 4.0 -0.7 0.0 None 26/11 PM 5.6 1.0 0.1 None 27/12 PM 4.0 -0.7 0.0 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 5.4 1.4 0.1 Minor 25/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 0.1 None 25/09 PM 5.1 1.1 -0.1 None 26/10 AM 3.5 -0.5 -0.2 None 26/10 PM 4.8 0.8 -0.2 None 27/11 AM 3.3 -0.7 -0.3 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 6.7 1.6 0.4 Minor 25/09 AM 4.8 -0.3 0.3 None 25/09 PM 6.3 1.2 0.1 Minor 26/10 AM 4.5 -0.6 0.0 None 26/10 PM 6.1 1.0 0.0 None 27/11 AM 4.3 -0.8 -0.1 None

alerts.weather.gov

Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 953 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen with an additional inch possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Newton, Montague, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Ogdensburg, Sussex, and Branchville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 23.
Ferry County, WAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 709 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Nespelem Community, or 38 miles southeast of Omak. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Ferry County.
Chautauqua County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo. Damaging winds and cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chautauqua The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chautauqua County in western New York * Until 545 PM EDT.. * At 439 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Northwest Harborcreek to near Riceville to Rimersburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Westfield, Lakewood, Silver Creek, Falconer, Mayville, Clymer and Long Point State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 58. Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 14. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Pike County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pike FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTY At 444 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Mc Donough, or 12 miles east of Marathon, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Plymouth, North Norwich, Pharsalia, German, Mc Donough, Bowman Lake State Park, South Plymouth and South Otselic. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA...SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 1009 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Auburn Center to near Forkston to 7 miles west of Lovelton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tunkhannock, Springville, Wilmot, Hollenback, Mehoopany, Nicholson, Wyalusing, Meshoppen, Forkston and Laceyville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Pike County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 02:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pike FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Montgomery County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pinehurst, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Pinehurst and Magnolia. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:05:00 SST Expires: 2021-07-13 09:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 10 to 13 ft will continue to impact south and east facing shores tonight. These surfs will subside 8 to 10 ft on Tuesday night. * TIMING...Through Saturday night * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and Strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 905 PO ASO GAFUA IULAI 12 2021 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai pea talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu i le po nanei. O le a faaitiitia nei galu maualuluga 8 i le 10 futu i le po o le Aso Lua. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po o le Aso Toona`i. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e aave le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 953 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen with an additional inch possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Newton, Montague, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Ogdensburg, Sussex, and Branchville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 23.
Venango County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Venango A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VENANGO AND WEST CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Knox, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Emlenton... Kennerdell Cranberry Township This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 48. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Washington County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Washington; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTH CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...SOUTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND...NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 557 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over California, or 13 miles southeast of Gastonville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Jefferson Hills... Monessen California... Donora Monongahela... Charleroi West Newton... Bentleyville Brownsville... Fredericktown-Millsboro Perryopolis... New Eagle This includes Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 33 and 51. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST TUESDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 1150 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rainfall had moved southwest out of the warning area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had occurred in the warning area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing with flooded washes and some roads are impassible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Arizona and west central Arizona, including the following areas, in east central Arizona, Northern Gila County. In west central Arizona, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons and Yavapai County Valleys and Basins. * Through late tonight. * Monsoonal thunderstorm coverage is increasing across much of central and northern Arizona this afternoon. The saturated atmosphere will be capable of producing heavy rainfall within the stronger thunderstorms through late tonight. That rainfall could produce flash flooding within normally dry washes, creeks and drainages in northern Gila County and in the lower elevations of Yavapai County.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Campo Bonito and Redington.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with flooding reported as far south as East Cedar Avenue and Dortha Avenue at North Main Street. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that rainfall has diminished over the Museum Fire scar. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches fell earlier this afternoon and is leading to flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Grundy County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 01:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON, SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY AND SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTIES At 137 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across much of the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area through daybreak. Flash flooding is likely ongoing or expected to begin shortly in parts of the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Diamond, Gardner, Braceville, South Wilmington, Godley and East Brooklyn. This includes the following highways I-55 between mile markers 221 and 236. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 805 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Central and Fort Thomas.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 412 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Camp Verde. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. This includes the following swimming holes West Clear Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 260 between mile markers 223 and 229. This includes the following streams and drainages West Clear Creek, Bull Run Creek, Verde River and Chasm Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the southern face of the Spanish Peaks. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams on the southern faces of the Spanish Peaks is likely * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Aguilar, Cokedale, Gulnare, Boncarbo and Weston. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

