Cape May County, NJ

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 6.3 1.7 0.6 Minor 25/10 AM 4.4 -0.2 0.4 None 25/10 PM 5.9 1.2 0.2 None 26/11 AM 4.0 -0.7 0.0 None 26/11 PM 5.6 1.0 0.1 None 27/12 PM 4.0 -0.7 0.0 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 5.4 1.4 0.1 Minor 25/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 0.1 None 25/09 PM 5.1 1.1 -0.1 None 26/10 AM 3.5 -0.5 -0.2 None 26/10 PM 4.8 0.8 -0.2 None 27/11 AM 3.3 -0.7 -0.3 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 6.7 1.6 0.4 Minor 25/09 AM 4.8 -0.3 0.3 None 25/09 PM 6.3 1.2 0.1 Minor 26/10 AM 4.5 -0.6 0.0 None 26/10 PM 6.1 1.0 0.0 None 27/11 AM 4.3 -0.8 -0.1 None

