Okaloosa County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 138 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located near Niceville. This storm was nearly stationary. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou.

alerts.weather.gov

