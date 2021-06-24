Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL UTAH AND SOUTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1238 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Vernon, or 18 miles southeast of Dugway English Village...moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail will be possible. Locations impacted include Vernon, Tooele Army Depot South, Faust and Lofgreen.