Humboldt County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with an extended period of high temperatures from 100 to 110 in all valleys. Overnight lows will mainly range from 55 to 65. * WHERE...Trinity County, Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

alerts.weather.gov

