Carbon County, WY

Flood Advisory issued for Carbon by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 12:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains could trigger mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Carbon The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 1240 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to stationary thunderstorms. Minor flooding is possible in the Ryan Park Burn Scar Area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Carbon County Ryan Park Burn Scar Area in the Sierra Madre Range is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

