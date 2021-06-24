Checkbooks, Wine Stolen From Home in Firethorn Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–A 21-year-old man is accused of burglarizing his relative’s home in the Firethorn neighborhood on Tuesday, taking some wine and checkbooks. According to Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Matthews, was confronted later in the evening by a 44-year-old man at the home, since he was having trouble with him recently. The loss on the wine and checkbooks was worth around $7,000.