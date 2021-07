Face recognition and computer vision company Paravision has announced the appointment of Benji Hutchinson as president and chief operating officer. Over the last 20 years, Hutchinson has contributed to the launch of some of the largest multimodal biometric and identity programs in the world. He comes to Paravision from NEC Corporation of America, where he established a federal government practice of identity technologies. Most recently, Hutchinson was president of NEC National Security Systems.