New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021: Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company Lead Lineup
New Orleans Jazz Fest will return this fall for a multi-weekend event featuring Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, and Jimmy Buffett. Due to the pandemic, Jazz Fest scraped its 2020 staging altogether and postponed its 2021 event until the fall. Now, organizers have announced the preliminary lineup for the first-ever fall Jazz Fest, which will go down October 8th-17th at the Fairground Race Course.consequence.net
