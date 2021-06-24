Cancel
Jonathan Majors Hunts Idris Elba in New Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

By Wren Graves
 19 days ago

It’s a duel of the gorgeous gunslingers when Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) hunts down Idris Elba (The Wire) in the trailer for the new Western The Harder They Fall. Directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, The Harder They Fall follows Rufus Buck (Elba) after a daring jailbreak. Unfortunately, he finds his newfound freedom threatened by his old foe Nat Love (Majors). As Buck says of his nemesis in the trailer, “I know who you are: an angel who hunts down those who trespass against him with no mercy.”

