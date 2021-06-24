Jonathan Majors Hunts Idris Elba in New Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

We’ve still got one more movie to go with Daniel Craig as 007, but the speculation over who is going to replace him as the next James Bond is inescapable. And that goes double for those who’ve already played the iconic super-spy. Pierce Brosnan, for instance, has just been asked for his personal picks for who should pick up Craig’s Walther-PPK, and he’s gone for a couple of names that a lot of fans would agree with him on.