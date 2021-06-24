City of Eden Prairie is one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota, according to Star Tribune

umeridrisi/Pixabay

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN — Star Tribune has named the City of Eden Prairie as one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota.

The city has held this position for eight years in a row. Rick Getschow as the City Manager credits the city’s success to its core value of innovation, collaboration, integrity, performance and relationship.

"We are a service organization and take pride in providing outstanding customer service to our residents, businesses, visitors and fellow employees," Getschow said.

The City of Eden Prairie is located near the area of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, giving it the benefits of big-city amenities with a small-town feel. The city has thousands of acres of land dedicated to open spaces and parks in balancing with the rapidly-grown houses and neighborhood.

The recognition has been announced annually by Star Tribune based on the survey from the employees. Employees can nominate their workplace at https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/startribune at the beginning of the year.

Some of the aspects that are included in the insights are work culture, benefits, organizational health and the value they carry. Backed by a team of experts on a professional survey platform, the list of Top Workplaces aims to give the workforce to find the best place to grow professionally. For the companies, being in the list shows their value, makes them stand out among other organizations and companies and might as well attract the best-skilled force to work.

For a small town like Eden Prairie, being on the list means promoting its organizational and working environment, as well as showcasing the quality of life of its community.

To know more about the City of Eden Prairie's culture and career opportunities visit edenprairie.org/Employment.

