Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

City of Eden Prairie is one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota, according to Star Tribune

Posted by 
Abdi Isaaq
Abdi Isaaq
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YB4mr_0aeJrYMx00
umeridrisi/Pixabay

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN — Star Tribune has named the City of Eden Prairie as one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota.

The city has held this position for eight years in a row. Rick Getschow as the City Manager credits the city’s success to its core value of innovation, collaboration, integrity, performance and relationship.

"We are a service organization and take pride in providing outstanding customer service to our residents, businesses, visitors and fellow employees," Getschow said.

The City of Eden Prairie is located near the area of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, giving it the benefits of big-city amenities with a small-town feel. The city has thousands of acres of land dedicated to open spaces and parks in balancing with the rapidly-grown houses and neighborhood.

The recognition has been announced annually by Star Tribune based on the survey from the employees. Employees can nominate their workplace at https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/startribune at the beginning of the year.

Some of the aspects that are included in the insights are work culture, benefits, organizational health and the value they carry. Backed by a team of experts on a professional survey platform, the list of Top Workplaces aims to give the workforce to find the best place to grow professionally. For the companies, being in the list shows their value, makes them stand out among other organizations and companies and might as well attract the best-skilled force to work.

For a small town like Eden Prairie, being on the list means promoting its organizational and working environment, as well as showcasing the quality of life of its community.

To know more about the City of Eden Prairie's culture and career opportunities visit edenprairie.org/Employment.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Abdi Isaaq

Abdi Isaaq

Minneapolis, MN
81
Followers
94
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis area writer and thinker

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eden#Prairie#Working Environment#The Top Workplaces#Star Tribune#Umeridrisi#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Abdi Isaaq

What you can do in Minneapolis to support community services and donations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The City of Minneapolis is humbled and grateful for the outpouring of love and support for its community. If anyone has something to give – whether it's time, supplies, or money – the City will do its best to direct your generosity to the proper people. Here are some activities in Minneapolis that you may participate in to support community services and donations.
Minnetonka, MNPioneer Press

Business People: Sunday, July 11

Short Elliott Hendrickson, St. Paul, announced that Cuneyt Feizoulof has joined its leadership team as chief strategy and marketing officer. … Westwood Professional Services, Minnetonka, announced the following new Minnesota-based shareholders: Chad Grismer, Jeff Saucier, Kris Wroolie and Steve Battaglia. The Global Biorisk Advisory Council announced that the Minnesota Children’s...
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

The Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Minnesota

Where can you get the most bang for your buck in Minnesota? Based on this list you need to head north. Homesnacks.com has compiled the data and found the most affordable places to live in Minnesota for 2021. After crunching data from the US Census in terms of median housing...
Minnesota Stategowatertown.net

Ellison: Minnesota utilities overbilled customers by $380 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota attorney general’s office says the state’s utilities mismanaged their natural gas purchases after a historic winter storm in the South. And it says that led them to overbill customers by $380 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison (pictured) recommends that the state Public Utilities...
Minnesota StateMitchellrepublic.com

Minnesota prairie perseveres at Touch The Sky

LUVERNE, Minn. — A blooming prickly pear cactus displays its bright yellow petals as acres of prairie grasses gently wave in the breeze. In the distance, one can hear the chorus of birds welcoming a new day on the prairie, while nearby, a nesting pheasant hen gets spooked and takes flight.
Minnesota Statemnprairieroots.com

Minnesota Prairie Roots

DECADES AGO, in high school and then in college, I studied the German language. I grew fluent in the native tongue of my forefathers. I felt a sense of accomplishment as my skills advanced. I decided I would major in German in college, until I determined journalism would be a better path. I’ve never regretted that decision because I love words, no matter the language.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

No Police, No Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is scheduled to happen the end of August through Labor Day. Last year we weren't able to have the fair because of the pandemic, and this year everyone has been looking forward to the state fair as they announced it was happening, with no restrictions to speak of. Of course, they are taking precautions as far as cleaning and sanitation stations scheduled throughout the fair. But, now a new situation has come up and may jeopardize the fair.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Why Minnesota Firefighters Are Now Wearing Ballistic Vests and Helmets

These Minnesota firefighters are the first in the state to be outfitted with new ballistic vests and helmets in addition to their regular gear. Running into a building that's on fire while everyone else is running out has always made firefighting a dangerous job, right? But now one fire department here in Minnesota is going an extra step to keep their firefighters safer during some emergency calls: They're outfitting them with bullet-proof ballistic vests and helmets.
Posted by
Y-105FM

Why You Might Not See ‘Whiskey Plates’ Anymore in Minnesota

Those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota might soon be a thing of the past. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
Eden Prairie, MNedenprairie.org

Eden Prairie City News

Register your Night to Unite event by Friday, July 23 so representatives from the Eden Prairie Police and Fire Departments, as well as several City officials, can stop by to visit. The City continues its tradition of encouraging residents to donate food to PROP, our local food shelf. The neighborhood...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Minnesota lawmakers sought deep COVID audit; they won’t get it

Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference with Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Employment Commissioner Steve Grove, restaurant owners Andrew Zimmern, Stephanie Shimp of the Blue Plate and John Puckett of Punch Pizza about the outbreak of COVID-19 in St. Paul on March 16, 2020. As part of the new budget, Minnesota lawmakers called for a top-to-bottom review of actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Glen Stubbe | Star Tribune via AP 2020.
Minnesota StateChippewa Herald

Minnesota man dies in camper at Country Fest in Cadott

The Chippewa County coroner’s office has released the identity of the person who died Wednesday at Country Fest near Cadott. Justin Hunt, 40, of Faribault, Minn., was found dead in his camper Wednesday morning by his wife, said Mark Roshell, the county’s chief deputy coroner. Hunt was not overweight and...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Abdi Isaaq

Minneapolis 'Stable Homes, Stable Schools' program

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Safe and stable housing is one of the most critical non-academic predictors of academic performance. Research has found that students who have been homeless are less likely to graduate from high school and are less likely to enroll in postsecondary education programs. All kids benefit from stable housing, beginning in the elementary school years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy