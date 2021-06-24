A U.K. Gaming Bar Brings a Decidedly Modern Take on Darts to Houston

Mochinut, the California chain known for its chewy mochi-doughnut hybrids and Korean-style hot dogs, will open its first North Texas location this weekend. The eatery, at 3052 Old Denton Road in Carrollton, will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, per to a post to its Instagram account. According to the company, the mochi doughnut was first created in Hawaii, where the treat’s unique texture and flower-like shape quickly went viral. The doughnuts are made with rice flour, which lends them a slightly crispy exterior, and a crave-inducing, stretchy-chewy interior. At Mochinut, the doughnuts are then glazed with flavors like taro, yuzu, melon, matcha, and churro.