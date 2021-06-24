A U.K. Gaming Bar Brings a Decidedly Modern Take on Darts to Houston
The game of darts has long been a staple of British pubs, but a new bar headed to Houston aims to give the classic game a decidedly modern revamp. Flight Club, which will open later this year at 3515 West Dallas Street, has revolutionized the iconic bar game into something they call “social darts” — with a digitized game board, four different guided styles of play, and the ability for large groups to play at once. (Darts is traditionally a two-person game.) The “social darts” set-up also allows players to throw from three different lines: rookie, which is closest to the board, regular, and pro.houston.eater.com
