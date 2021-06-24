Which Luxury Hotel To Stay At In 2021 On Portugal’s Algarve
While Portugal is on the U.K.'s amber list, the U.K. government has confirmed that they are looking at eliminating quarantine for those vaccinated later in the summer. The most popular destination for a relaxing break in Portugal is undoubtedly the Algarve with its golden sand beaches and striking cliffs. With most hotels offering refunds and flexibility, it could be worth booking ahead now before prices start to rise when travel restrictions are eased.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0