A $4 Thrift Store Painting Is Actually by David Bowie and Will Sell for Thousands

It’s been five years since that Monday morning in 2016 and the news report that nearly knocked me out of bed. I’d been living with – and loving – the new David Bowie album all weekend, and now he was gone. Throughout the day, several friends took the time to ask if I was OK. In the moment, it was hard to process anything beyond the kindness the question represented. The year-long celebrity death march that started on January 10, 2016 had plenty of grim surprises to come, but none had quite the same immediacy as the first.