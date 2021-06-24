A $4 Thrift Store Painting Is Actually by David Bowie and Will Sell for Thousands
Rock and roll legend David Bowie is well known for his revolutionary impact on the music industry. Widely recognized as one of the 20th century’s most influential musicians, the artistry and stagecraft that he demonstrated throughout his career have left a lasting legacy. However, less commonly known is Bowie’s love for the visual arts. As a painter and avid art collector himself, the rockstar left behind a large collection of highly valued artworks—including pieces from celebrated artists like Damien Hirst, Derek Boshier, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The musician even painted a number of original artworks throughout his lifetime.mymodernmet.com
