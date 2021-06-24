American Horror Story: Double Feature Gets Creepy New Poster
Ahead of the release of most seasons of American Horror Story, its title and theme is often made relatively apparent, but even with American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of the unsettling series, releasing a new poster, fans are still perplexed by what terrors creator Ryan Murphy is cooking up. Earlier this year, Murphy began teasing audiences with glimpses at the new season, leading towards the reveal in March that Season 10 would feature two storylines, though fans are still wondering exactly how that will pan out, with the below poster only adding more confusion to those expectations. American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX on August 25th.comicbook.com
