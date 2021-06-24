American Horror Story: Double Feature Gets Creepy New Poster

If the mere act of saying one word a few times summons a terrifying killer with a hook for a hand, you probably want to quit saying that word. There are so many other words to say! And, yet, the characters in the trailer for Nia DaCosta new Candyman movie simply cannot get enough of saying the guy's name. Go ahead and try it yourself: Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman. OK, fine, it's a little infectious. But, at least in the world of the movie, it'll probably get you killed.