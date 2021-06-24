‘Sing 2’ Trailer Reveals Bono, Halsey and Letitia Wright as Additions to Animated Animal Chorus
Universal Pictures has dropped the music-fueled trailer for its upcoming — and even more star-studded — animated sequel Sing 2. Five years after the release of the hip-shaking musical comedy Sing, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly have returned as the film's main anthropomorphic animated animal chorus for a new soundtrack and new adventure, and even more challenges.
