‘Sing 2’ Trailer Reveals Bono, Halsey and Letitia Wright as Additions to Animated Animal Chorus

Disney Plus has released a brand new trailer for Marvel’s upcoming animated series titled What If…?. Disney Plus is set to get a new animated Marvel Studios series later this summer, a first for the company that has only crafted live-action projects. The series essentially shows alternate versions of fan-favorite Marvel characters, pondering the question “What if?” for each episode. Some of the scenarios that will be seen in the animated series include T’Challa being picked up by Yondu, making the Prince of Wakanda one of the founding members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.