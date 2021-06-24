2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Honda Civic: Which Should You Buy?

Honda is predictably unpredictable. As its longest serving, most popular model, the Civic is perfect proof: every single generation is almost entirely different from the one that preceded it. No VW Golf-style gradual evolution of the species here. Though it'll always be renewed in some form or another, nobody is ever quite sure what will come next - Honda seemingly least of all. Whatever is best at the time is what's made. Just last week the 12th-generation car was shown, bearing little resemblance to the car it replaced.