Godzilla: Singular Point's Arrival Has Kaiju Fans Giddy

Godzilla has gotten trending on Twitter with fans as they're sure the famous kaiju is really coming our way as it readies to rise out of the ocean. TOHO's famous Kaiju has become much more prominent around the world recently with not only the release of the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong (which has finally released in Japan as of this writing), but a new anime series now streaming on Netflix known as Godzilla Singular Point. This means the kaiju has been on everyone's minds lately, and it seems like that's starting to come dangerously close to reality.