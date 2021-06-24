Godzilla: Singular Point's Arrival Has Kaiju Fans Giddy
Godzilla: Singular Point has landed on the streaming service of Netflix, giving us a terrifying new animated take on the world of the king of the monsters, and kaiju fans are responding positively to the series that follows the arrival of Legendary Pictures Godzilla Vs. Kong. The new animated series was created for Netflix by a partnership between Studio Bones of My Hero Academia fame and Studio Orange, the creators responsible for the anthropomorphic anime series Beastars. While there have been plenty of takes on Godzilla throughout the years, this latest animated series has found a way to stand out.comicbook.com
