Need to travel? Tips for speeding up your passport application during backlog delays

Bay Area residents eager to once again travel abroad now that COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming more prevalent could be stymied by delays in processing passport applications. All routine applications for new or renewed passports, which depending on the time of year can take as little as 6 to 8 weeks to process, are now expected to take 18 weeks, according to the U.S. State Department. Applicants can pay an extra $60 to expedite their application, but even that is taking longer than usual, from as little as 2 to 3 weeks in previous years to as many as 12 weeks now.