Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara, CA

Need to travel? Tips for speeding up your passport application during backlog delays

By Leonardo Castañeda
Mercury News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area residents eager to once again travel abroad now that COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming more prevalent could be stymied by delays in processing passport applications. All routine applications for new or renewed passports, which depending on the time of year can take as little as 6 to 8 weeks to process, are now expected to take 18 weeks, according to the U.S. State Department. Applicants can pay an extra $60 to expedite their application, but even that is taking longer than usual, from as little as 2 to 3 weeks in previous years to as many as 12 weeks now.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Clara, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Clara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ro Khanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Passport#U S State Department#U S Postal Service#The U S State Department#The State Department#The U S Postal Service#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
Related
Madison County, NENorfolk Daily News

Mail delays slowing passport application process

Mail delays are affecting how quickly the Madison County Courthouse receives passport applications for processing. Processing times begin the day the courthouse receives an application, not the day it is mailed, according to a release from the U.S. Department of State Passport Services. Service times for passports are as follows:
TravelWired

How to Travel Safely During Your Pandemic Summer

Welcome aboard, would-be passengers. This is your author speaking. It's a lovely day on the metaphorical tarmac. On behalf of the WIRED crew, I ask that you please direct your attention to the guidelines located beneath the introduction. This article is equipped with sections on how to enter various countries, stay safe and healthy, and prove your vaccination status. Take a minute to locate the sections most relevent to you. Please do not turn off all personal electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets, because then you won't be able to read any further.
Plainfield, INcbs4indy.com

Passport delays panicking travelers, while some others try to take advantage of their misfortunes

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — If you’re traveling out of the country, officials say you should plan for delayed service times if you are in need of getting a new passport. Pre-pandemic, the average wait once a passport application was mailed was anywhere from six to eight weeks. That number has more than doubled and it’s something Danisa Lewis and her family, of Plainfield, wish they knew when applying for passports back in April.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Plan to travel soon? Here's what you need to know about US passport renewal delays

Many Americans are keen to explore the world again after a year of travel restrictions. But a surge in demand has led to a delay in passport processing times, with some centers experiencing a turnaround time of up to 18 weeks. If you plan to travel soon, here's what you need to know about renewing or applying for a passport in time for your trip.
TravelPosted by
WHIO Dayton

EU to start lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions for U.S. tourists

Travelers from the United States may soon be able to travel to Europe once again after the coronavirus pandemic had restricted most international travel. Members of the European Union voted to add the U.S. to the list of countries that can be allowed to take part in non-essential travel, The Associated Press reported.
Joint Base Andrews, MDSo Md News.com

Identification requirements for accessing Joint Base Andrews

The Joint Base Andrews Visitor Control Center (VCC) would like to clarify an existing policy for those wishing to gain access to the installation. In 2005, Congress passed the REAL-ID Act based on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission for a federally established standard in issuing sources of identification like driver’s licenses.
U.S. Politicstexasgopvote.com

McCaul Calls for Answers Regarding Severe Backlog of Passports

Last week, I sent a letter to the Department of State inquiring about the severe backlog and delay of the department's passport operation, and specifically asked when their office would return to full staffing levels. After enduring travel restrictions during the pandemic, Americans across the country are eager to reconnect...
POTUSNPR

Company That Wasn't Picked To Make Mail Trucks Is Suing The U.S. Postal Service

An electric vehicle manufacturer is suing the U.S. Postal Service for what it alleges was bias in picking a company to make its latest fleet of delivery trucks. Congressional Democrats are skeptical of the contract, too. Though USPS has cast the new vehicles as a "major step forward" toward a greener future, some Democrats are saying the plan doesn't go far enough.
Travelyucatanmagazine.com

Mexico’s new ‘COVID-19 passport’ will open up travel for millions

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mexico can now request a vaccination certificate. The document can be requested at cvcovid.salud.gob.mx and will be sent to the email address entered when registering for the vaccine. The certificate will not be available to persons who received the vaccine outside...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Airline Mask Requirement Stays in Place, Supreme Court Rules

Justices reject challenge to federal mask mandate for public transportation. Court has lifted Covid restrictions that impinge on religious rights. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to undo the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask requirement for public transportation, including airline travel. Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday denied...
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Japan to accept applications for vaccination passports

Tokyo [Japan], July 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Japan will start accepting applications for vaccination passports from July 26 for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, the top government spokesman said Sunday. Whether to use such certificates for domestic economic activities as business circles request is under consideration...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Issuance of Updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory

Today the U.S. Department of State, alongside the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and the U.S. Department of Labor issued an updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory to highlight the heightened risks for businesses with supply chain and investment links to Xinjiang, given the entities complicit in forced labor and other human rights abuses there and throughout China. This updates the original Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory issued by U.S. government agencies on July 1, 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy