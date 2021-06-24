‘The Dude’: Quincy Jones At The Height Of His Powers
You didn't need to hear a single note from Quincy Jones' The Dude to know it was going to stand out. All you had to do was look at the album cover and see that unique South African sculpture on the front. Jones once said he found it while visiting a Los Angeles art gallery with Henry Mancini. "It was as if it yelled over at us and said, 'My brother, take me home.'" He bought it immediately, saying the statue "had an attitude like I'd never seen before." And that's the key word for what you hear on The Dude: attitude. It was a statement of worldly, unquestioned confidence.
