A Few Places to Check Out if You're Looking For Some Great State Parks in Wisconsin

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

Throughout the State of Wisconsin, there is a wide range of landscapes and terrain. The proximity to Lake Michigan also gives you access to some truly great beaches.

If you're looking for more than just sun and sand, you'll want to check out some of the magnificent state parks.

There are many great options, but this is a quick look at a few of them. If you're looking to explore the great outdoors, this list will give you a few options to start with.

As always, continue to do your own research so you can find a place that is perfect for your needs.

Kohler-Andrae State Park

Located in the town of Wilson, Kohler-Andrae State Park is pretty unique. This is technically two state parks that are run together.

This is a place to come to if you love the san and water. There are miles of beautiful sandy beaches to relax on. You are also near Lake Michigan and the clear, blue water.

There is not only the beach but incredible sand dunes. Kohler-Andrae State Park offers a unique landscape that is popular with those who love nature, and those who love recreation.

Amnicon Falls State Park

You will find Amnicon Falls State Park in the south range of the state. This is a decent-sized state park coming in at over 800 acres.

The sprawling size makes it a great place to explore and discover the amazing terrain. And there is a wide variety of natural wonders to look at.

Besides the river, there are also waterfalls. There is an upper and lower falls area which creates an even more unique landscape.

Some people like to swim here, while others enjoy exploring the trails. Another unique feature of this state park is the covered bridge which has been recognized as a natural monument.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Located at the northern tip of the states, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is a true hidden gem.

This is a protected landscape and gives you access to Lake Superior--the largest of all the Great Lakes.

Here you will find stunning old-growth forests along with a variety of wildlife. This park truly has something to offer for many people.

There are forests, water, wildlife, and even lighthouses. But this is a great place for recreation.

Many people love to kayak, hike, boat, and fish. It's also a great place for a camping excursion.

Copper Falls State Park

Another great area with a lot of different natural features. Copper Falls State Park has been a popular place to visit for many years.

Here you will find waterfalls, gorges, and forests. This is a great place to come to if you like to be active and explore.

There are many great trails that people love to walk or hike on. It's also a big draw for those who love to ride their bike. The variety of trails--and stunning beauty--make this a top choice if you're looking for a park to visit.

Kettle Moraine State Forest

There are great trails available at Kettle Moraine State Forest. Besides the hiking, you may come across some natural spring water.

There is a beach here, and it's a state park that can often get popular--but that's because it offers so much.

This park is unique as it contains part of the Ice Age Trail. This is a 1,000-mile trail that stretches throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Here, you not only get the natural forests, but also water. There are boardwalks to make exploring easier, too.

There is wildlife and it's a place that can change depending on the season.

Wrapping it Up

This list is just a place to start if you're looking for somewhere to go for a day adventure. You may already have your favorites, but it's good to have other options.

In Wisconsin, there is no shortage of amazing state parks. There is so much to explore and see, that it could take ages to attempt.

But no matter what type of outdoor experience you're looking for, you should be able to find it in some of the state parks of Wisconsin.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.