UK employment may not return to pre-coronavirus levels until the fourth quarter of 2023, the OECD has warned.The Paris-based organisation predicted the recovery of Britain’s jobs market would lag behind Europe and nations including Korea, Japan and Australia.However, it was expected to be on a par with the US, and slightly ahead of Ireland. The UK employment rate, which was half the OECD average in March 2020, is predicted to dip towards the end of 2021 before trending upward next year.The Office for National Statistics’ latest data said the UK’s employment rate between February and April was an estimated 75.2...