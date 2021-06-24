Wise Brings Instant Money Transfers To Vietnam

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Money Transfer and Remittances. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Western Union (WU) (United States),Ria Financial Services (United States),Xoom Corporation (United States),TransferWise (United Kingdom),WorldRemit (United Kingdom),MoneyGram International, Inc. (United States),Remitly (United States),Azimo (United Kingdom),TransferGo (United Kingdom),InstaReM (Singapore),TNG Wallet (Hong Kong),Coins.ph (United States),Toast, Inc. (United States),OrbitRemit (New Zealand).
Comments / 0