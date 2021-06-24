Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Wise Brings Instant Money Transfers To Vietnam

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Money transfer service Wise says it has given customers in Vietnam a faster way to receive money. Until now, recipients would need to wait at least 24 hours for money to land in their accounts. With this latest change, customers can receive the Vietnamese dong (VND) in under a minute.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Payment#Middle East#Europe#Product Marketing#Vietnamese#Vnd#Transferwise#The U K Singapore#Uaw#Visa#The Visa Cloud Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Personal Finance
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Marketing
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants TransferWise, WorldRemit, TransferGo

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Money Transfer and Remittances. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Western Union (WU) (United States),Ria Financial Services (United States),Xoom Corporation (United States),TransferWise (United Kingdom),WorldRemit (United Kingdom),MoneyGram International, Inc. (United States),Remitly (United States),Azimo (United Kingdom),TransferGo (United Kingdom),InstaReM (Singapore),TNG Wallet (Hong Kong),Coins.ph (United States),Toast, Inc. (United States),OrbitRemit (New Zealand).
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Digital Bank Monzo Announces Seamless Cross-Border Transfers, Powered by Global Fintech Wise

Monzo writes in a blog post dated July 6, 2021, that on average, clients may spend 8x less “to make international transfers than you would with high street banks.”. Monzo also mentions that you should be able to clearly see what it will really cost you, how much the intended recipient will get (in the foreign currency) and “best of all, you don’t even need to leave the Monzo app.”
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Wise And The Digital Transformation Of X-Border Money Movement

In an age of stock market debuts across various verticals and listing types, Wise (formerly TransferWise) stands out across the Pond. The $11 billion money movement firm has debuted on the London Stock Exchange this week with a direct listing — which, according to Reuters, means shares are sold without a public offering, and no new shares are issued.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Founders Of Money Transfer Service Wise Become Estonia’s First Billionaires After London IPO

The cofounders of cross-border payments startup Wise have become Europe’s latest tech billionaires after its debut on the London Stock Exchange Wednesday. With prices set at $11 (£8) per share through a direct-listing auction process, Kristo Käärmann’s nearly 18.8% stake in Wise gives him an estimated net worth of $2 billion, making him the first Estonian to reach the billion-dollar threshold on the Forbes list. His Estonian cofounder Taavet Hinrikus has a nearly 10.9% stake worth $1.1 billion.
Personal Financefinovate.com

Strands and Credolab Bring Smart Money Management to Banks

Barcelona, Spain-based Strands and Singapore’s credolab announced a partnership this week that will give banks a new solution to help their customers make better decisions with their finances. The collaboration will embed credolab’s credit scoring technology into Strands personal finance management platform, giving banks the real-time ability to obtain relevant customer insights with embedded risk assessments.
Retailthepaypers.com

Western Union partners Linxo for digital money transfers

Western Union has collaborated with Linxo, a budget management and bank account aggregation application, to enable users to make local and cross-border payments through Western Union’s platform. Linxo’s customers can now make and manage money transfers through Western Union’s platform. Users can fund their transfers through their bank account or...
TechnologyPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Venmo and PayPal Boosting Fees to Transfer Money

Venmo will soon be adding fees for some previously-free services and hiking existing fees on others, the mobile transaction service informed its customers. PayPal, the cash app's parent company, also announced forthcoming increases in its own consumer and merchant fees. In an email to users last week, Venmo informed its...
EconomyFlorida Star

New Technologies Offer Hope For Cheaper Money Transfer In Sub-Saharan Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya — Henrik Maehle, a Norwegian-born business development professional, recently transferred $3,707.59 from his Norwegian bank, DNB Norway, to Absa Bank Kenya, then to the Standard Chartered Bank in Kenya for the apartment he is renting in Nairobi. However, he has yet to receive his money after being transferred back to his DNB bank without his knowledge. Maehle, the founder […]
TechnologyWIS-TV

Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services

(CNN) – Using Venmo will soon cost you more. The peer-to-peer payment app is raising the cost of instant transfers. Venmo says starting Aug. 2, its fee for the feature will go up 0.5%. The instant transfer feature gives Venmo users quick access to funds by allowing them to transfer...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

Beware of scams involving online money transfers

On July 9, a 53-year-old Watertown woman reported larceny by false pretenses. In January 2021, she met a person online through a dating website, Hinge.com. Texts and emails were exchanged through March and April. The man went by the name, Jeffrey Gordon. On April 19, she sent Gordon's alleged daughter...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Today In Digital-First Banking: Better To Acquire UK’s Trussle; Grunberg To Head Innovation, Strategic Partnerships For Citi’s TTS

In today’s top news in digital-first banking, Better will be purchasing Trussle, while Carol Grunberg has been named head of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation for Citi’s treasury and trade solutions (TTS) unit in its Institutional Clients Group. Plus, Computer Services Inc. (CSI) launched its CSI Loan Marketplace. Digital mortgage lender...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Citi Latin America Launches Digital Accounts For Corporate Clients

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) Latin America has rolled out its Citi Digital Account to help institutional clients digitize their banking experiences, eliminating the need for wet-signed signature cards, checkbooks or manual transactions, according to a press release. In addition, clients will benefit from a suite of digital self-service...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Report: Financially Underserved Consumers 3X More Likely To Use BNPL Options At Checkout

The digital shift has created a range of new options for consumers who want better customer experiences, including new ways to pay. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is an increasingly popular installment payment option that has been upgraded for the digital age. Consumers used to pay for items on layaway, but today BNPL has transformed installment-based purchasing to include perks, such as the ability to pay for travel and a potential boost to credit scores.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

AvidXchange To Buy FastPay For Media Industry Payments

Accounts payable (AP) platform AvidXchange is partnering with payments automation firm FastPay to advance services to middle-market media companies. FastPay specializes in payments automation solutions for the media industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. "FastPay's expertise and purpose-built set of payments automation solutions for the media industry are...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

SPACs Slow As FinTech IPOs Step Into Listings Spotlight

It wasn’t all about China’s crackdown on companies listing overseas. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the news surrounding initial public offerings (IPOs) and SPAC deal-making was dormant — overshadowed, perhaps, by the investigations into Didi and other companies that are based in China but listing their shares overseas. And, as PYMNTS reported this week, companies such as Keep and LinkDoc have opted not to list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy