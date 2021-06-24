Magna Mining’s Initial 2021 Drilling Intersects 33.8 Metres of Ni-Cu-PGM Mineralization

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced the exploration program on the Thundercloud gold property (the "Property") announced on July 5. The Property is in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt that is 80 kilometers long by 30 kilometers wide, in Western Ontario. Close to 30 million ounces of gold have been discovered in the area in recent years and there are several large-scale mining operations in close proximity to the Property.