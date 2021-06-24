Cancel
Economy

Magna Mining’s Initial 2021 Drilling Intersects 33.8 Metres of Ni-Cu-PGM Mineralization

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagna Mining Inc. [TSXV: NICU] announced drill results for the first two drill holes at its Shakespeare Project, located near Sudbury, Ontario. Drillhole MMC-21-15 intersected 0.51% Nickel Equivalent over 33.8 metres in the Gap Zone, thereby supporting the Company’s thesis that the existing NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate can be expanded in this near-surface part of the Shakespeare deposit.

