Browns running back Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb: ‘Please pay that man’
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt grew up a Browns fan so it shouldn’t be a surprise he sounds like a Browns fan when Nick Chubb’s name comes up. “Please pay that man,” Hunt said while working at his youth football camp at Willoughby South High School, where he played football. “He’s a freak of nature. And he’s a brother to me, and I love what he does on and off the field. Just a great person and teammate.”www.cleveland.com
