Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns running back Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb: ‘Please pay that man’

By Dan Labbe, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt grew up a Browns fan so it shouldn’t be a surprise he sounds like a Browns fan when Nick Chubb’s name comes up. “Please pay that man,” Hunt said while working at his youth football camp at Willoughby South High School, where he played football. “He’s a freak of nature. And he’s a brother to me, and I love what he does on and off the field. Just a great person and teammate.”

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
43K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Willoughby#Titans#Football Operations#Afc North#Steelers#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Malibu, CAbrownsnation.com

Baker And Emily Mayfield Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on July 6. Emily took to Instagram to post throwback photos from the couple’s wedding held in Malibu, California. She also wrote a message to Baker which said:. “I cannot believe it’s been 2 years! We’ve...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 11 running backs

We’ve been arguing that for years, and while it’s true that they aren’t as important to offenses as they used to be in a general sense, imagine the Titans’ offense without Derrick Henry, or Sean Payton’s offenses without the versatile backs who can line up all over the field. Put Pete Carroll out there without a top-tier back, and he might decide to go back to college. The importance of running backs in today’s NFL has a lot to do with individual team and scheme, and how those backs fit what the coaches want to do. Running backs matter in that constraint to a greater or lesser degree depending on positive workload, and the combination of sustaining style and explosive plays. As is the case with everything else in the NFL, it’s not a binary answer.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Baker Mayfield Getting A Lot Of Unfair Criticism

Since being drafted in 2018, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been criticized by the media. However, Mayfield came out and put together a rookie record setting campaign, which helped quiet the hate. Sadly, media personalities such as Collin Cowherd continue to hate on Mayfield for every little thing he does. At...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Is Baker Mayfield A System QB And Why Do We Care?

Does any Cleveland Browns fan really want to see Case Keenum play quarterback this season?. And would we really want to play against Baker Mayfield twice a year with, say… the Steelers or Ravens?. Those might sound like silly questions, but there are a bunch of folks claiming either scenario...
NFLYardbarker

Kareem Hunt Eager For Another Shot At Chiefs In 2021

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is happy to be playing in his home state and for the Browns. Because he started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt is excited to have another chance to beat his former team. Hunt was eager to go back to Arrowhead in...
NFLNews-Herald.com

Browns Fans speak: Re-signing Chubb should be top priority | Jeff Schudel

Spending someone else’s money is always fun. So while the Browns are in their quiet time before training camp opens July 27 in Berea, let’s dip into Jimmy Haslam’s bank account and make some of his players richer. Running back Nick Chubb and guard Wyatt Teller are on contracts that...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Nick Chubb: 3 bold predictions for the 2021 season

Three bold predictions for Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb during his 2021 season. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has proven to be one of the best running backs over the last three seasons and 2021 should be no different. Over his first three years in the league, Chubb has been giving opposing defenses fits. Depending on who you ask, he is arguably the best pure runner in the NFL.
NFLCleveland Jewish News

Are Browns looking to sign, seal and deliver Chubb, Mayfield

What happens when you have a football team with no drama? Suddenly you need to create some. Case in point, the Cleveland Browns. The only topics that will surround the Browns before training camp will most likely be about contracts. Running back Nick Chubb should be priority No. 1 right now even though it is not as glamorous as quarterback Baker Mayfield’s upcoming deal.
NFL247Sports

Nick Chubb named the No. 5 RB in NFL heading into 2021 season

Georgia has provided the NFL with plenty of talent over the last decade and arguably its brightest star in the league was mentioned by NFL.com in its ranking of all starting running backs heading into the 2021 season. That would be Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb, who comes in at...
NFLYardbarker

Buy Or Sell: Nick Chubb Will Lead NFL In Rushing Yards In 2021

Chubb nearly snagged the NFL rushing title from Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in 2019. Henry ran for 46 more yards than Chubb finishing with 1,540 compared to Chubb’s 1,494 yards. The Browns’ success is based on a strong offensive line which opens up the running game for Nick...
NFLclesportstalk.com

Nick Chubb’s Best Moments As a Cleveland Brown

Moment #1 The most unselfish run against the Houston Texans to secure a Browns’ victory. Nick Chubb had been sidelined after the week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury this past season. After the bye week for the Browns, he was back on the field on an ugly afternoon (weather-wise) in Cleveland for an important game against the Houston Texans. It was a low-scoring affair. The Browns led the whole game, but it was tight. Chubb got the ball very late with under a minute to play as the Browns were up only 10-7. He dashed to the left with the ball in hand and bolted 50 yards downfield for the apparent touchdown, but he smartly stepped out at the 1-yard line where his team could take a knee on the following play and secure the win. It will stay in my memory as the best play by Chubb to this point in his career.
NFLchatsports.com

3 ways Cleveland Browns running backs can contribute more

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 29: Runningbacks Kareem Hunt #27 and Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns shake hands after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 27-25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Nick...
NFLchatsports.com

What Does The Future Hold For Nick Chubb in 2021?

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns are heading into what many are expecting to be a big season in 2021. After making the playoffs and knocking off the AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, the Browns are hoping to take the next step. They want to be not only a playoff contender, but a Super Bowl contender. Looking at the current roster for the Browns, they improved in the offseason. Offensively, the team has to be happy with what they have put together. Baker Mayfield needs to be more consistent, but they have a star-studded group.
NFLbrownsnation.com

3 Reasons The Browns Should Pay Nick Chubb Later Vs Now

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is in the fourth and final year of his contract. He could potentially become a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. A contract extension for Chubb could be in the neighborhood of $48 million over four years. Though the Browns certainly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy