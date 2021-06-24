Browns running back Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb: ‘Please pay that man’

Moment #1 The most unselfish run against the Houston Texans to secure a Browns’ victory. Nick Chubb had been sidelined after the week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury this past season. After the bye week for the Browns, he was back on the field on an ugly afternoon (weather-wise) in Cleveland for an important game against the Houston Texans. It was a low-scoring affair. The Browns led the whole game, but it was tight. Chubb got the ball very late with under a minute to play as the Browns were up only 10-7. He dashed to the left with the ball in hand and bolted 50 yards downfield for the apparent touchdown, but he smartly stepped out at the 1-yard line where his team could take a knee on the following play and secure the win. It will stay in my memory as the best play by Chubb to this point in his career.