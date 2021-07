Police in a New Jersey town are are warning people about possible identity thieves sending text messages posing as the state Motor Vehicle Commission in a phishing scam. “Today we learned of a new scam,” cops in Franklin Township in Somerset County said in a social media post. “If you receive a text from the MVC telling you to update your information, DO NOT CLICK ON IT. This shortened URL brings you to a phishing website and it could lead to your identity being stolen. Those that are trying to steal your identity are finding new and creative ways to commit their crimes.”