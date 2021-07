Nothing will ruin your day quicker than having a big fat bumblebee or chip of gravel strike you in the eye mid-ride. Buy a decent pair of cycling glasses before that happens and protect your peepers.It’s not just flying insects and debris that they will keep at bay; they will also let you ride through rain and hail in comfort. Darker lenses stop you squinting on summer days, and some lenses are even designed to boost contrast, making it easier to see the road in low light.As with ordinary specs, you can get photochromic lenses that adapt to changing light...