Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Should Your Company Join an Accelerator or Incubator Program?

By Neil Peretz
NewsTimes
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as your company’s name becomes listed in a directory like Crunchbase or Pitchbook, don’t be surprised if your email inbox becomes filled with exhortations to apply to an accelerator or incubator. Even if you don’t receive these missives, you will no doubt stumble upon articles about how this or that large company got its start with two or three bright young people pivoting from one idea to the next in a famous accelerator program like Y-Combinator, TechStars or 500 Startups.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Y Combinator#Sap#Startx#Stanford#Skybridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Phoenix startup incubator seeking 15 companies for new Impact Accelerator cohort

PHOENIX — Seed Spot, a Phoenix-based startup incubator, is seeking applicants looking to scale their companies in this year’s Impact Accelerator program. The six-week accelerator program, now in its ninth year, will be completely virtual this year and open to entrepreneurs across the world. The program will ultimately take 15 companies into this year’s cohort.
EconomyTyler Morning Telegraph

Elm Street Technology Acquires Canadian Technology and Marketing Services Companies to Expand North American Operations

Broadens solutions portfolio and accelerates Canadian presence. DALLAS and TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Elm Street Technology, LLC ("Elm Street Technology"), a leading provider of residential real estate technology and marketing solutions, today announced the acquisitions of Morris Real Estate Marketing Group ("Morris Marketing"), and IXACT Contact Solutions ("IXACT"), specialists in marketing solutions and repeat and referral lead generation conversion technology across the Canadian real estate sector. Both the acquisitions of Morris Marketing and IXACT complements and expands Elm Street's Elevate platform, which provides an end-to-end suite of real estate technology and marketing services.
San Jose, CAmartechseries.com

Cogniac Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

Cogniac Corporation, a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences. Marketing Technology News: Jebbit Releases Fifth Consumer Data Trust Index Revealing A Roller...
BusinessPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Ocean State Shields joins global accelerator program

When it launched as a pandemic-response company last year, Rhody’s own Ocean State Shields worked to provide disinfected personal protective equipment to businesses and schools. However, over the last year, the company has pivoted to being a more general "public health solutions" company. That transition landed OSS into a global...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GrowFlux Selected To Join The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Program

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN 2), a technology incubator and platform funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has selected GrowFlux and four other startups to participate in the program's ninth cohort.
BusinessSFGate

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Fort Worth-based transportation solutions company acquired by founders, private equity firm

Fort Worth-based TRP Infrastructure Services, a 21-year-old leading provider of safety-critical and highly regulated roadway marking and traffic control solutions primarily to state and local government end-customers, has been acquired by Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners in partnership with the existing management team and founders. TRP’s core...
Pet ServicesMySanAntonio

FurHaven Chooses Centric PLM™ as a Companion to Their Product Development Process

Pet products company trains themselves to work more efficiently with PLM. FurHaven, the pet products company, has selected Centric Software®’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for emerging enterprises, Centric SMB. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Personal FinanceNewsTimes

Why Entrepreneurs Should Adopt Hybrid Finance

Just as communication has evolved significantly, we’re now witnessing the same level of disruption that occurred in web 2.0 in the financial world with cryptocurrencies, often referred to as web 3.0. In this lightning-speed chase, the disruption is more akin to a decentralized finance movement where borders and rules don’t...
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

FinTech Incubator Winners Announced

Sound Credit Union and the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at the University of Tacoma recently announced the winners of its FinTech Incubator competition. Tacoma’s Leif Christensen and Sammamish’s Betty Park were recognized. According to a Sound release, the credit union and UW Tacoma started the collaboration earlier this spring....
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

CASE Welcomes New Incubator Company NSION Technologies Inc.

Founded in Helsinki, Finland in 2017, NSION’s technology NSC3 System improves the efficiency of mission-critical operations by streaming and storing live video from drones, phones, vehicles and other sources to command-and-control room to mobile devices in the field. NSC3 technology supports any camera and any platform, and is functional in any network. All of them radically improve the situational awareness needs by optimizing data security and speed in data transfer, even in complex, life-critical situations.
Technologymartechseries.com

Carketa, Inc. Joins CDK Global Partner Program

Carketa, a dealership solutions software company, announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, Carketa is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration that CDK Global, Inc., a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.
Businessmartechseries.com

CloudReplica® Expands Upstream Service Offerings and Onboards Key Industry Executive

Celebrating 12 years – CloudReplica hires Upstream Energy veteran Stuart Lowery. CloudReplica®, the leading provider of Data replication and Cloud Services, announced that CloudReplica has hired industry veteran Stuart Lowery to the position of Vice President of Global Business Development. Drawing from 30+ years of Upstream Energy Exploration and Production experience, Stuart will lead the company’s new and expanded services portfolio. Stuart has held a variety of strategic positions including Landmark Graphics/Halliburton, Paradigm Geophysical/Emerson, Co-founder of GeoComputing, and most recently as the Global Alliance Manager for Energy at AWS.
Industry, TXMySanAntonio

Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
EconomyNewsTimes

Four Steps to Earning Your First $200,000 in Consulting

The consulting industry is booming, but what does it take to make it work?. You're looking for a new career but don't know where to start? I'm here to help. I've been in your shoes, working more than 40 hours a week, and I’ve now found success as a consultant working with companies like Universal Music Group, 21st Century Fox, and Disney. Let me teach you how to develop your brand, find clients through social media marketing on Linkedin and Twitter. If any of these steps sound daunting or too challenging, don't worry - I have included a LinkedIn script below that landed my first client within three days.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Startup Accelerator Launches Two New Programs

INDIANAPOLIS - Wisconsin-based startup accelerator gener8tor is launching two new programs in Indiana this summer to support local entrepreneurs. gBETA Main Street and gBETA Autonomous Vehicles & Future of Roads, which are sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., will provide coaching and resources over the course of seven weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy