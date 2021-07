COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New legislation backed by Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would create consumer privacy standards for companies that collect or sell Ohioans’ consumer data. The new proposed law change would create privacy rights for consumers, requiring companies to disclose how they use consumer data and, in instances where it’s sold to a third party, give consumers the right to opt out of the sale. Consumers could also ask a company to delete their data, and file a complaint with the state if they think their data is being misused.