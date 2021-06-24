Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildwood, FL

Geraldine Hamilton Shaw

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraldine Hamilton Shaw, 95, Wildwood, FL went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021 under the loving care of her family at Sturgill Hospice House in Spring Hill, FL. Mrs. Shaw was born in Hillsboro, AL on May 21, 1926, to Daniel and Myrtle Hamilton. She was 1 of 11 children. She worked and retired as a School Lunchroom Lady at North Sumter Primary School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood and a long-time resident of the City of Wildwood. She loved going to the mountains and spending time with her family.

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Brooksville, FL
City
Wildwood, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Banks Page Theus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy