Geraldine Hamilton Shaw, 95, Wildwood, FL went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021 under the loving care of her family at Sturgill Hospice House in Spring Hill, FL. Mrs. Shaw was born in Hillsboro, AL on May 21, 1926, to Daniel and Myrtle Hamilton. She was 1 of 11 children. She worked and retired as a School Lunchroom Lady at North Sumter Primary School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood and a long-time resident of the City of Wildwood. She loved going to the mountains and spending time with her family.