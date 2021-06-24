YMCA of the Fox Cities to expand after acquiring Valley Fitness & Racquet in Fox Crossing
APPLETON - The YMCA of the Fox Cities is expanding to a sixth location after its recent acquisition of Valley Fitness & Racquet in Fox Crossing. The new location will be named the Ogden Family YMCA Fitness & Tennis Center in honor of the family's donation and commitment to make the acquisition possible, according to a Thursday news release. The location will house indoor tennis courts, pickleball and the Warrior Training Center.www.postcrescent.com
Comments / 0