The last major of the season tees off Thursday, July 15, with the top players in the world taking on Royal St. George's in the 2021 Open Championship. Last year's British Open was canceled because of the pandemic, so this will be the seventh major championship in less than a year. The course in Sandwich, England, has hosted the Open Championship 14 times, with Darren Clarke the last winner there in 2011. Jon Rahm will be going for his second major championship in a row after winning his first title at the U.S. Open last month.