Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Bradley Lowery to have roads named after him in Hartlepool

By Alistair Mason
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYe0Y_0aeJonTv00
Bradley Lowery at a Sunderland game (PA Archive)

Bradley Lowery, the young football fan who captured the hearts of the nation before losing his life to cancer, is to have two roads named after him.

Sunderland fan Bradley was just six when he died from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that affects nerve cells and is typically found in young children, in 2017.

TODO: define component type factbox

He struck up a friendship with then Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe and was a mascot for both Sunderland and England

Now housebuilders Gleeson Homes have announced two roads in a new development in Blackhall Colliery Hartlepool will be named after him – Bradley Lowery Way and Sunshine Place.

The names were chosen by Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mum and the managing director of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, who along with husband Carl gave her son the nickname Sunshine because of his positive outlook throughout his illness.

She said: “When I was contacted by Gleeson and they explained they wanted to name a street after Bradley, I was completely overwhelmed.

“I think it is an incredible gesture, it keeps Bradley’s name and legacy alive for years to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppjJl_0aeJonTv00
Bradley Lowery as an England mascot (PA Archive)

The new Hardwicke Place development, comprising 123 homes, is less than a mile from where Bradley lived with his family.

Gleeson will also support the Bradley Lowery Foundation over the next financial year as one of its designated charities.

In a Facebook post on the foundation’s website, Mrs Lowery wrote: “What an amazing legacy to have a street named after Brad. This will live on forever and I am so proud and honoured.

“Imagine living in that street it would be amazing!”

Mr and Mrs Lowery announced last month that they are expecting their third child.

Comments / 1

Indy100

Indy100

41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermain Defoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Sunderland#Todo#Sunshine Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Facebook
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Rhys Oates makes Mansfield switch after leaving promoted Hartlepool

Mansfield have signed Hartlepool forward Rhys Oates on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old scored 18 goals for Pools in a campaign which saw them return to Sky Bet League Two following a play-off final victory over Torquay last month, but he has now joined the Stags on a free transfer after his contract at Victoria Park came to an end.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Gary Liddle and Nicky Featherstone commit to Hartlepool

League Two newcomers Hartlepool have made a double breakthrough after securing the futures of experienced defender Gary Liddle and key midfielder Nicky Featherstone. Manager Dave Challinor revealed in the wake of the club’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Torquay in last month’s National League play-off final at Ashton Gate that the club would have only five contracted players on the books within days.
SoccerBBC

Dundee: Luton Town defender Corey Panter signs on loan

Scottish Premiership newcomers Dundee have added Luton Town defender Carey Panter on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old, who can play left-back or centre-half, impressed on trial with James McPake's side and featured in friendlies against Forfar Athletic, Leyton Orient and West Ham. He signed a new contract last month with...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: England fans 'gutted but proud' after final loss

Football fans said they were "gutted" but "proud" after watching England lose the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties. England, appearing in their first major final for 55 years, were beaten 3-2 in the shootout after the match at Wembley finished 1-1. Wearsiders Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford both...
SoccerSunderland Echo

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson explains why Scotland training camp was chosen

Ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Hearts at Tynecastle Park, Lee Johnson today took his squad north of the border to continue their preparations. New signing Alex Pritchard is part of the travelling squad, Sunderland have only made one senior signing so far this summer with fans eager for another breakthrough.
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles refuses to grant his younger brother 'Duke of Edinburgh' title

According to reports, Prince Charles is refusing to allow his younger brother to have the Duke of Edinburgh title after their father, Prince Philip, passed on. The Earl of Essex has waited to be given this title for over twenty years but it appears that Prince Charles is adamant on keeping it for himself. In fashion with the royal tradition, the title of the Duke of Edinburgh was immediately passed to Philip’s eldest son after his death in April.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Hartlepool bolster their defence with signing of Reagan Ogle

Hartlepool have signed defender Reagan Ogle following his release by Accrington. The Australian full-back spent the second part of last season on loan at National League side Altrincham, playing against Pools in their 1-1 draw in March. Boss Dave Challinor told the club’s website: “He’s someone we’ve liked over the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy