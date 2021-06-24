Bradley Lowery to have roads named after him in Hartlepool

Bradley Lowery at a Sunderland game (PA Archive)

Bradley Lowery, the young football fan who captured the hearts of the nation before losing his life to cancer, is to have two roads named after him.

Sunderland fan Bradley was just six when he died from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that affects nerve cells and is typically found in young children, in 2017.

He struck up a friendship with then Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe and was a mascot for both Sunderland and England

Now housebuilders Gleeson Homes have announced two roads in a new development in Blackhall Colliery Hartlepool will be named after him – Bradley Lowery Way and Sunshine Place.

The names were chosen by Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mum and the managing director of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, who along with husband Carl gave her son the nickname Sunshine because of his positive outlook throughout his illness.

She said: “When I was contacted by Gleeson and they explained they wanted to name a street after Bradley, I was completely overwhelmed.

“I think it is an incredible gesture, it keeps Bradley’s name and legacy alive for years to come.”

Bradley Lowery as an England mascot (PA Archive)

The new Hardwicke Place development, comprising 123 homes, is less than a mile from where Bradley lived with his family.

Gleeson will also support the Bradley Lowery Foundation over the next financial year as one of its designated charities.

In a Facebook post on the foundation’s website, Mrs Lowery wrote: “What an amazing legacy to have a street named after Brad. This will live on forever and I am so proud and honoured.

“Imagine living in that street it would be amazing!”

Mr and Mrs Lowery announced last month that they are expecting their third child.