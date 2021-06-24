12 Mediterranean Diet Desserts That Won't Make You a Quitter
Sometimes when you're on a special diet -- like a gluten-free meal plan, keto, or weight loss -- it can be hard to find dessert recipes you can actually eat. With a Mediterranean diet, we've actually found several desserts that still let you reap the health benefits without sacrificing a good Mediterranean dish to satisfy a sweet craving. Turns out Italy and Greece are pretty kind to their dessert lovers. Here are a few desserts that won't ruin your diet.www.wideopeneats.com
