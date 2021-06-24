Cancel
A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin faces decades in prison when he issentenced Friday in George Floyd’s death. A teenage bystander filmed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the street for about 9 1/2 minutes on Memorial Day 2020 as Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries faded to silence. A jury needed only parts of two days in April to return guilty verdicts on murder and manslaughter charges after three weeks of testimony.

