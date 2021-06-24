Allie Greene's seventh-inning RBI leads Clarence to Section VI Class AA softball crown

As Allie Greene watched Samantha Weber score the game-tying run in the top of the seventh inning, she sensed the palpable shock inside the Clarence softball team’s dugout. Watching an opponent steal home base is jarring, especially with a championship on the line. Yet it was anything but crushing for Greene and the Red Devils. Greene knew her team had at least another half of an inning to close out the season, and she knew the Red Devils would make the most of it.