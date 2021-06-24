Storefront window exhibit ‘Wise, Gifted and Black’ opens at the M

The Magnificent Golden Agers. Who wouldn’t want to see what they’ve created?. This group of women elders worked with teaching artists at the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul to create collages, written reflections, poetry and photographs “that reflect discussions around the themes of Black identity and the intersection of art and activism,” according to a news release from the Minnesota Museum of American Art. The exhibit “Wise, Gifted and Black” opens June 27 and runs through July 17 in the M’s storefront window gallery on North Robert Street. The exhibit will also be on permanent display at Hallie Q. Brown. This is the second time the M and the community center have hosted the Golden Agers, “who have come to embrace their identities as artists and creatives over the course of this project,” according to the M.