Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Storefront window exhibit ‘Wise, Gifted and Black’ opens at the M

By Kathy Berdan
Pioneer Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Magnificent Golden Agers. Who wouldn’t want to see what they’ve created?. This group of women elders worked with teaching artists at the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul to create collages, written reflections, poetry and photographs “that reflect discussions around the themes of Black identity and the intersection of art and activism,” according to a news release from the Minnesota Museum of American Art. The exhibit “Wise, Gifted and Black” opens June 27 and runs through July 17 in the M’s storefront window gallery on North Robert Street. The exhibit will also be on permanent display at Hallie Q. Brown. This is the second time the M and the community center have hosted the Golden Agers, “who have come to embrace their identities as artists and creatives over the course of this project,” according to the M.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibition#Poetry#M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats reach deal on $3.5T price tag for infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Budget Committee Democrats, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), have reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion price tag for a Democratic-only infrastructure package. Schumer, emerging from an hours-long meeting with Budget Committee Democrats, said they had reached a deal on the budget...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy