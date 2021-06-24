Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Blacklist' Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits Series After Eight Seasons

By Jordan Moreau
GreenwichTime
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dear Blacklisters: I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave ‘The Blacklist.’ I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head,” he wrote on Twitter.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Lennix
Person
Megan Boone
Person
Nikki Glaser
Person
James Spader
Person
Diego Klattenhoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Tv News#Television#Variety Nikki Glaser#Fbi#Tumblr#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Houseguest Exits After Positive Covid Test

Christie Valdiserri will not be participating in Season 23 of Big Brother. Announced as a houseguest for the upcoming season earlier this month, Valdiserrie revealed during a video message that she has left the series ahead the season premiere after she tested positive for Covid-19. “I have no idea how...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Blacklist Season 9 When Will It Premiere & Are There Teasers Out Yet?

Blacklist Season 9 is already in the works and following the unwanted and unhoped-for ending of Season 8, it changes the dynamic. Naturally, NBC fans seem keen on finding out more about the new season. Of course, fans know that profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) leaves the show. So, how will that play out given that Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) only wants to work with her? Well, the writers start work already, despite the departure of creator Jon Bokenkamp. So, when can fans expect the premiere, and are there any teasers out yet?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Will the Task Force be after Reddington?

It goes without saying that there are a LOT of big question marks entering The Blacklist season 9 — how in the world can there not be? Liz is (seemingly) dead, Reddington’s mission is in shambles, and with Townsend dead, it’s relatively unclear who the next Big Bad will be.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Manifest movie possible after season 4 cancellation, says creator

A Manifest movie is possible following its season 4 cancellation, according to its creator. On the back of the show's axing by NBC and its subsequent failed Netflix revival, the series has been left on somewhat of a cliffhanger. However, there is still hope viewers will get all the answers...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Manifest: Series Creator Pledges to Wrap Up Cancelled NBC Series

Manifest fans may still receive answers to all the burning questions left by the cancelled NBC TV show. Jeff Rake, the series creator, is still trying to find a way to wrap up the drama for the fans. He originally planned a six-season run for the sci-fi series, but Manifest was cancelled after three seasons on the network.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Early season 9 timeline

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you’re coming into this piece looking for an answer, we’re more than happy to help out. Let’s begin, though, by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing. We wish we weren’t in the midst of some extended summer hiatus, but that doesn’t change the fact that we are. We’re a week and a half removed from one of the most controversial finales in show history, and we know that there are SO many questions out there. Take, for example, whether or not Elizabeth Keen is really dead.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Should we expect it to be final season?

As we all prepare for The Blacklist season 9, there is question that is out there more than any other: Is this going to be the final season?. The first thing we should point out is this: From a factual point of view, there is nothing out there suggesting that season 9 is the end. As a matter of fact, executives at studio Sony TV have already come out and said that they’re open to have the show around for many more seasons. Yet, they aren’t the only ones making the decision here.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: What we want in first promo

In the event that you weren’t aware already, you are going to be waiting for a really long time in order to see The Blacklist season 9 on NBC. How long are we talking? Just think in terms of the fall. Because of how long the wait will be, there...
TV SeriesNME

‘Lovecraft Country’ creator shares teaser as show cancelled after one season

HBO have confirmed that Lovecraft Country will not be renewed for another season, prompting creator Misha Green to share a glimpse of what could have come next on the show. Despite previously stating they were “very hopeful” that the series would continue, the company told Deadline yesterday that they would “not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” adding: “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: What happens to the list itself?

We’ve talked about a number of different subjects related to The Blacklist season 9 already, but one we’ve been fairly quiet about is the list itself. This has long been at the center of the series and yet, with Liz dead questions have to come out about its role in the story.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

The Weeknd teams with 'Euphoria' creator on new HBO series

June 30 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is teaming up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson on a new HBO series. Variety reported Tuesday that The Weeknd will star in, co-write and produce The Idol, a drama series he co-created with Levinson and Reza Fahim. Deadline confirmed the news. The Idol follows...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Cruel Summer’ Creator No Longer Involved With Freeform Series

“Cruel Summer” creator Bert V. Royal is no longer affiliated with the series, Variety has confirmed. According to sources, Royal departed the series after the pilot finished filming last year due to creative differences. He was still credited as the creator and executive producer for Season 1 of the hit drama, but it is unclear what his credit will be on Season 2 at this time. Tia Napolitano remains onboard the series as executive producer and showrunner.
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

The Crown exec producer on why the series has to end after season 6

Master the Art: Gillian Anderson on how to get into character. The Crown's executive producer has explained why the royal biopic won't continue beyond season 6, which will cover key historical events of the early 2000s before concluding. Suzanne Mackie has said that creator Peter Morgan "can't write something" unless...
TV SeriesGizmodo

Netflix Cursed Series Cancelled After One Season

There is no word on exactly why the show was canceled, but according to Deadline, the Cursed series isn’t returning for a second season. The show is based on the Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler graphic novel of the same name. The Arthurian story follows a young woman, Nimue (Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why), who eventually becomes the keeper of Excalibur, the Lady of the Lake. The 10-episode first season released on July 17, 2020, and the show explores themes of environmentalism, war, and bravery. Miller and Wheeler act as executive producers on the show, in addition to Wheeler being the showrunner.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Critic Co-Creator Addresses Possibility of a Season 3

Created by Al Jean and Mike Reiss, the animated series The Critic ran for two seasons in the early '90s and, while it might not have been as popular as other animated sitcoms at the time, has grown a passionate following over the years, which would go on to inspire a series of webisodes in 2000 through 2001. Given the nature of streaming services and the ways in which they have revived beloved programs years after their conclusions, some fans have wondered if The Critic could be revived, and while Jean would be interested in such a revival, the complications come from the series being owned by Sony as opposed to one of Disney's many brands. Jean recently developed the Marvel-themed The Simpsons short The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, which is now streaming on Disney+.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Cruel Summer’ Creator Bert V. Royal Exits Freeform Drama

Bert V. Royal, creator of Freeform’s Cruel Summer, has exited the YA drama. The Disney-owned youth-skewing network has confirmed that Royal is no longer involved in the Jessica Biel-exec produced show. It’s understood that he left after the pilot with reports suggesting that it came after disagreements with a network exec.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Fargo: Season Five; FX Series Creator Planning to Wrap Up Anthology Series

It sounds like the end is near for the Fargo anthology series. Series creator Noah Hawley is expecting to end the drama with its fifth season. While the FX drama has not been officially renewed, it appears Hawley has a standing invitation to make new seasons when a suitable idea can be found that he and the cable channel excecutives like.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Atypical Creator Teases 'Satisfying' Endings and 'Messages of Hope' in Final Season of Netflix Series

Atypical’s final season, which arrives this Friday on Netflix, is all about new beginnings. The charming dramedy follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who searches for love and independence. Over the years, he has found greater autonomy and an awesome girlfriend in Paige (Jenna Boyd), while also picking up important life lessons along the way.
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Surprisingly Cancels Horror Series After Just 1 Season

HBO has surprisingly canceled Lovecraft Country, the critically acclaimed horror series developed by Misha Green and based on the novel by Matt Ruff. The first season earned positive reviews and grew its audience as it aired, with the finale drawing 1.5 million viewers in October 2020. Lovecraft Country was hailed for its unique blend of horror, period drama, and fantasy that touched on social commentary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy