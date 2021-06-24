'Blacklist' Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits Series After Eight Seasons

Created by Al Jean and Mike Reiss, the animated series The Critic ran for two seasons in the early '90s and, while it might not have been as popular as other animated sitcoms at the time, has grown a passionate following over the years, which would go on to inspire a series of webisodes in 2000 through 2001. Given the nature of streaming services and the ways in which they have revived beloved programs years after their conclusions, some fans have wondered if The Critic could be revived, and while Jean would be interested in such a revival, the complications come from the series being owned by Sony as opposed to one of Disney's many brands. Jean recently developed the Marvel-themed The Simpsons short The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, which is now streaming on Disney+.