Bustang to Estes Service begins July 3

Travelers now have another option if they are heading to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park with the resumption of Bustang service over the Fourth of July weekend. Beginning on Saturday, July 3, and continuing each weekend through Sunday, Oct. 3, Bustang will make two roundtrips between Denver’s Union Station and the Estes Park Visitor Center. Once in Estes Park, visitors can catch the free trolley to access a variety of locations in town, or, with a valid RMNP pass, catch a free bus to the Bear Lake Park & Ride. Bustang passengers do NOT need to purchase a timed entry permit.