Cook throws plates of food at customer who canceled order

A Crossville man tired of waiting for his food order to be prepared got his meal despite canceling the order — when the cook at a late night restaurant allegedly tossed the plates at him.

Annie Nicole McNally, 27, 311 Bowerwood Circle, Cookeville, was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault following the incident at the Waffle House on June 15.

Crossville Police were called to the N. Main St. restaurant around 11:30 p.m. when a Lon Barnwell Rd. man reported he had been assaulted.

Douglas Pellilo told Lt. Dustin Lester that he had gone to the Waffle House to eat and after waiting for an extended period of time for his order to be prepared, asked the waitress to cancel the order and refund his money.

The customer went on to state this was met by an angry retort from the waitress and that he would have to wait for the refund because she was by herself.

The man was given his refund by a server and when the cook had half of the food cooked, asked the customer if he was “sure he didn’t want the food.”

Pellilo replied, “I’m sure.”

The cook is alleged to have then launched both plates of food at Pellilo. One plate hit the counter and the other plate went past Pellilo’s head. A review of a surveillance tape confirmed the customer’s story and shows the plate narrowly missing the man’s head.

McNelly was arrested and booked at the Justice Center and will appear in General Sessions Court.