On This Date…

As the most important Edmonton Oilers’ offseason since 2005 gets underway, following the awarding of the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning, some interesting stories are beginning to develop. Perhaps the most intriguing is the unexpected trade request made by longtime St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko. While those close to the Blues might have known of his displeasure with his team, those issues certainly never reached the volume of the Buffalo Sabre’s Jack Eichel’s similar complaints. Unhappy with the Blues’ handling of his ongoing injury situation, he’s looking for more than just a second opinion, but an entirely new team.