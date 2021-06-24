Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

First Nations finds 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school site

By Zi-Ann Lum
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7DWI_0aeJnbvQ00
First Nations people sing and drum during a ceremony and vigil. | Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

OTTAWA, Ontario — The unmarked graves of more than 751 people have been discovered at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan, after hundreds of remains were found in other provinces in the past month.

“We are seeing the results of the genocide that Canada committed — genocide on our treaty land,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said in a virtual press conference Thursday.

Cameron said the burial site on Cowessess First Nation, 90 minutes east of Regina, is evidence of “a crime against humanity, an assault on First Nation people.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement shortly after the announcement saying he is “terribly saddened” by the news. “My heart breaks for the Cowessess First Nation, and for all Indigenous communities across Canada,” he said.

The news comes after Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced in May that the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Researchers say hundreds of unmarked graves are also believed to be located in Manitoba related to the residential school system in that province.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105YRA_0aeJnbvQ00
Signs at a memorial outside the Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia. | Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP

There has been considerable political pressure in recent years on federal party leaders to accept the past treatment of Indigenous peoples in Canada as genocide, including the nationwide residential school system removed children from their families to enroll them in a system that strove to “ take the Indian out of the child .”

A 2019 inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women concluded what has happened was genocide.

“This genocide has been empowered by colonial structures, evidenced notably by the Indian Act, the Sixties Scoop, residential schools, and breaches of human and Inuit, Métis and First Nations rights, leading directly to the current increased rates of violence, death, and suicide in Indigenous populations,” read the report .

Following the discovery in Kamloops, Trudeau said earlier this month he accepted the conclusion of a 2019 inquiry that “what happened amounts to genocide.”

“The Pope needs to apologize for what happened to the Marieval Indian Residential School impact on Cowessess First Nation survivors and descendants,” said the community’s chief, Cadmus Delorme.

“Removing headstones is a crime in this country,” he said. “We are treating this like a crime scene.” Delorme suggested through the oral history of community members, the headstones were removed by representatives of the Catholic Church in the 1960s.

Small flags, 751 of them, now dot the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School, each marking the remains of a body. Delorme said both adults and children are believed to be buried in the graves.

Citing a 10 percent margin of error with the technology used to identify the remains, Delorme said he can say with certainty at least 600 people are buried on the grounds. The First Nation will continue its investigation.

The Marieval Indian Residential School opened in 1899 and was operated by the Roman Catholic Church until 1979. The school closed in 1996 and was demolished three years later.

It is one institution that once existed in Canada’s countrywide residential school system. The federal government purchased the site in the 1920s, according to the University of Regina . In 1949, parents of students at the time tried to reassert their rights under Treaty 4 and pressed Ottawa to turn the school into a nonsectarian day school . Their petition was tossed.

More than 150,000 First Nation, Métis, and Inuit students were enrolled in the residential school system, according to the federal government.

Residential school survivors have previously given witness testimony about the existence of unmarked graves on the site of residential schools. Some of these testimonies were documented in a landmark 2015 report with the permission of survivors.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its report in 2015 describing the impact of Canada’s residential school system as tantamount to cultural genocide.

TRC commissioners traveled across the country for six years and spoke to more than 6,500 people about their experience with residential school and its impact on families and communities.

Their investigation identified at least 3,200 deaths related to residential schools, but commissioners said inadequate records mean the total number of students who died in the system will “not likely ever to be known in full.”

Because of poor record keeping, it’s hard to pinpoint what the cause of death was for many students who disappeared at residential schools. Survivors have said some students who were hospitalized never returned , inadequate food supply left some children more vulnerable to disease, and others were threatened with death if they reported physical and sexual abuse.

“The most serious gap in information arises from the incompleteness of the documentary record,” the TRC’s report read. “Many records have simply been destroyed.”

The announcement of the discoveries of mass unmarked graves of Indigenous children in close succession has renewed attention over the Liberal government’s commitment to reconciliation.

Trudeau’s Liberals have been in power since 2015. His government has faced criticism for making slow progress on reconciling the oppression, inequality, and intergenerational trauma Indigenous people have experienced — and continue to experience — since the country’s founding.

Canada’s residential school system has also seeped into foreign policy.

China, a country facing international pressure over allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity for the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs, has been attacking Canada, the United Kingdom and United States over their human rights records.

Trudeau traded barbs with China earlier this week, acknowledging “terrible” mistakes of the past have present-day impacts. He suggested what differentiates Canada’s response is recognizing the problem.

“Where is China’s truth and reconciliation commission,” the prime minister said Monday. “Where is their truth?”

In the U.S., Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced this week the federal government is launching a review of boarding schools that, like Canada’s residential school system, attempted to force cultural assimilation onto Indigenous peoples.

Haaland said Tuesday she was “ deeply impacted ” by the discovery of mass graves in Canada.

Forty percent of 820,000 Status First Nations people live on reserve in Canada, according to Statistics Canada . First Nations people on reserve experience disproportionately high levels of low income compared with the off-reserve and non-Indigenous population.

There are First Nation communities in Canada that do not have access to clean drinking water. Trudeau’s Liberals had campaigned on a promise to end all long-term boil water advisories by March 2021.

As of last week, 51 long-term drinking water advisories remain in place in 32 communities.

Delorme said his community would rather spend their energy on economic self-sustainability and political sovereignty, but the reality is on-reserve resources are spent addressing infrastructure, lack of services and mitigating the effects of intergenerational trauma, addictions, and child welfare.

“What we don't enjoy is that life is better off the reserve than on the reserve,” Delorme said.

Anyone experiencing distress or pain can call the Indian Residential School Survivors Society Crisis Line, open 24 hours a day: (1-866-925-4419).

Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Nations#Saskatchewan#Government Of Canada#The Canadian Press#Ap Ottawa#Indigenous#The Residential School#Indian#The Sixties Scoop#Inuit#The Catholic Church#The First Nation#The Roman Catholic Church#The University Of Regina#Trc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
China
Related
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Another Canadian Indigenous Boarding School Has Found Hundreds of Unmarked Graves

Another Canadian boarding school for indigenous children has discovered a mass unmarked grave, adding to the 751 in Saskatchewan and 215 in Kamloops unearthed earlier this month. The Lower Kootenay Band, an indigenous tribe in Canada, announced it had found 182 unmarked graves on the campus of St. Eugene’s Mission School in British Columbia using ground-penetrating radar. The school operated from 1912 into the 1970s. According to the statement, “Some of the findings had the human remains buried in shallow graves only three to four feet deep.” For decades in Canada and the United States, hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children were separated from their parents and sent to boarding schools often operated by the Catholic church that were hotbeds of abuse and neglect.
Indiaredlakenationnews.com

Indian burial sites in Canada trigger grief here

First came the discovery of more than 200 unmarked graves at a burial site on a former Indian boarding school property in British Columbia. Then, just weeks later, came an even more appalling revelation: another 751 graves found at another former Indian school in Saskatchewan. The graves are reminders of...
SocietyPosted by
TheStreet

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Calls For A Commitment To Métis Survivors And Their Families Amid Discoveries Of Unmarked Graves Of Residential School Children

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO), the National Indigenous Women's Organization representing Métis women across the Métis Nation Motherland, is calling on the Federal Government to commit to a distinctions-based process and supports for Métis Residential School survivors and their families to heal in this unprecedented time of grief and loss for Métis, Inuit, and First Nations people.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of unmarked graves found at residential schools in Canada; Rally held at Niagara Square calling for action

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demonstrators gathered in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday, to focus on a growing issue north of the border. The rally held at Niagara Square called for action after two gruesome discoveries in the last few weeks - hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools in western Canada. These were schools where tens of thousands of indigenous children were taken from their families and brought to religious schools where they were abused and forced to assimilate.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Statement By Ministers Committing To On-going Engagement With First Nations Affected By Wildfires In British Columbia And Additional Resources To Advance Emergency Response Measures

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services and the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, today released the following statement in regards to the wildfires in British Columbia. "Over the past...
Politicsthefreepress.ca

Canada’s next governor general Mary Simon to be officially installed July 26

Mary Simon will officially become Canada’s governor general later this month. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, as his choice to be the Queen’s representative in Canada last week. Canadian Heritage says the July 26 installation ceremony is where Simon will become Canada’s...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘My home is powder’: Haunting first look inside town wiped off the map by the heat dome

All of Edith Loring-Kuhanga’s most prized possessions have been reduced to ash. Nothing remains of her home, other than the wire fence that runs around it, a large tree on the front of the property and an oil tank at the back. The rest is debris and charred earth.And yet, the Lytton resident says seeing the remains of her home, and the decimated town around it, was a “tough but necessary” experience.The small village of Lytton in Canada’s British Columbia was destroyed by a fire just days after it broke the record for Canada’s all-time highest temperature for three days...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy